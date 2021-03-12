NB Private Equity Monthly NAV Update - February 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 12.03.2021, 08:00 | 52 | 0 | 0 12.03.2021, 08:00 | THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS NBPE Announces February Monthly NAV Update 12 March 2021 NB Private Equity Partners Limited (“NBPE” or the “Company”), a closed-end private equity investment company, today announces an updated Net Asset Value (“NAV”) estimate for the month ended 28 February 2021. Key Highlights LTM NAV total return performance of 20.9% in US Dollars, driven by the incorporation of additional 31 December 2020 valuation information incorporated into the 28 February 2021 monthly NAV estimate Private valuations increased $31.9 million in February as a result of updated 31 December 2020 valuation information Total 31 December 2020 quarterly private valuations increase of $70.8 million, based on information received to date and inclusive of the 31 December 2020 private valuation write-ups previously incorporated into the January monthly NAV update 56% and 17% of the private equity fair value is based on updated private company valuation information as of 31 December 2020 and 28 February 2021, respectively Additional fourth quarter valuation information expected over the coming weeks and will be incorporated into future monthly NAV updates



NBPE’s 28 February 2021 NAV per Share of $21.71 (£15.53) increased $0.56 per share from the estimated 31 January 2021 NAV per Share of $21.15 (£15.40)



The table below summarises the monthly and LTM NAV performance through 28 February 20211 (Returns in USD) Month 28 Feb-20

YTD 28 Feb-20

LTM Total return NAV development

per Share



2.6% 7.4% 20.9% NAV development per Share 2.6% 5.7% 17.2% 28 February 2021 NAV growth of $26.1 million, or $0.56 per share, relative to the 31 January 2021 NAV driven by: $31.9 million, or $0.68 per share, of unrealised gains from additional private valuation information $5.8 million of expenses, $0.12 per share, attributable to management fee and carried interest accruals, ZDP interest and net loss on ZDP FX, credit facility interest and other expenses $0.6 million of accrued cash and PIK interest from the income portfolio, or $0.01 per share $0.6 million of unrealised losses, or $0.01 per share, primarily attributable to public valuations, foreign exchange adjustments on non-USD investments and other mark to market adjustments

