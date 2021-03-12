 

NB Private Equity Monthly NAV Update - February 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.03.2021, 08:00  |  52   |   |   

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

 

NBPE Announces February Monthly NAV Update

 

12 March 2021

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (“NBPE” or the “Company”), a closed-end private equity investment company, today announces an updated Net Asset Value (“NAV”) estimate for the month ended 28 February 2021.

Key Highlights

  • LTM NAV total return performance of 20.9% in US Dollars, driven by the incorporation of additional 31 December 2020 valuation information incorporated into the 28 February 2021 monthly NAV estimate
    • Private valuations increased $31.9 million in February as a result of updated 31 December 2020 valuation information
    • Total 31 December 2020 quarterly private valuations increase of $70.8 million, based on information received to date and inclusive of the 31 December 2020 private valuation write-ups previously incorporated into the January monthly NAV update
    • 56% and 17% of the private equity fair value is based on updated private company valuation information as of 31 December 2020 and 28 February 2021, respectively
    • Additional fourth quarter valuation information expected over the coming weeks and will be incorporated into future monthly NAV updates
       
  • NBPE’s 28 February 2021 NAV per Share of $21.71 (£15.53) increased $0.56 per share from the estimated 31 January 2021 NAV per Share of $21.15 (£15.40)
     
  • The table below summarises the monthly and LTM NAV performance through 28 February 20211
(Returns in USD) Month 28 Feb-20
YTD 		28 Feb-20
LTM
Total return NAV development
per Share

  		2.6% 7.4% 20.9%
NAV development per Share 2.6% 5.7% 17.2%
  • 28 February 2021 NAV growth of $26.1 million, or $0.56 per share, relative to the 31 January 2021 NAV driven by:
    • $31.9 million, or $0.68 per share, of unrealised gains from additional private valuation information
    • $5.8 million of expenses, $0.12 per share, attributable to management fee and carried interest accruals, ZDP interest and net loss on ZDP FX, credit facility interest and other expenses
    • $0.6 million of accrued cash and PIK interest from the income portfolio, or $0.01 per share
    • $0.6 million of unrealised losses, or $0.01 per share, primarily attributable to public valuations, foreign exchange adjustments on non-USD investments and other mark to market adjustments

                         

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NB Private Equity Monthly NAV Update - February 2021 THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS   NBPE Announces February Monthly NAV Update …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Digihost Announces Filing of US$125 Million Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
Entera Bio Ltd Announces Positive Topline EB613 Phase 2 Biomarker Data
Aeterna Zentaris Continues to Demonstrate Pipeline Expansion – Announces the Initiation of Its ...
ING publishes 2020 Annual Report
Shell files Form 20-F with SEC
Khiron Life Sciences Corp. To Present At The Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
NB Private Equity: Director/PDMR Shareholding
25.02.21
NB Private Equity: Sterling Dividend Amount Following FX Conversion
17.02.21
NB Private Equity: Investor Presentation
17.02.21
NB Private Equity: Monthly NAV Update - January 2021