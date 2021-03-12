 

GROUPE RENAULT RENAULT ANNOUNCES THE SUCCESSFUL SALE OF ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN DAIMLER

 Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in Canada, Australia or Japan 

PRESS RELEASE
                                                                                                                                                                  

RENAULT ANNOUNCES THE SUCCESSFUL SALE OF ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN DAIMLER

PARIS, 12 March 2021 – Renault S.A. (“Renault”) announces the successful sale of its entire stake in Daimler AG (“Daimler”) (i.e. 16,448,378 shares representing 1.54% of the share capital of Daimler) at a price of 69.50 euros per share (i.e., a total amount of c. 1.143 billion euros), through a placement to qualified investors, as defined in Article 2 point (e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended, by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process (the “Offering”).

The proceeds of this sale will allow the Renault Group to accelerate the financial deleveraging of its Automotive activity. The industrial partnership between the Renault Group and Daimler remains unchanged and is not impacted by this financial transaction1.

Settlement of the Offering should take place on 16 March 2021 at the latest.

Daimler's shares are listed on the regulated markets of Stuttgart and Frankfurt (ISIN code: DE0007100000).

1 Except for the waiver (to ensure reciprocity among the two companies) of the obligation for Daimler to propose first to Renault to acquire its shares in case of a sale through a capital markets transaction.

 

DISCLAIMER

This press release is for information purposes only and does not, and shall not, constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe any securities nor a solicitation to offer to purchase or to subscribe securities in any jurisdiction and does not constitute a public offer other than the offering to qualified investors in any jurisdiction, including France and Germany.

Disclaimer

