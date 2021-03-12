 

Bavarian Nordic Publishes Annual Report 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.03.2021, 08:02  |  56   |   |   

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 12, 2021 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) today published its Annual Report for 2020. Below is a summary of the financial performance for the year and financial outlook for 2021. The financial performance was in line with the preliminary results announced on January 28, 2021. The full report is attached as a PDF file and can be found on the company's website, www.bavarian-nordic.com.

Strong execution and solid financial performance despite challenging markets
Paul Chaplin, President & Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic said: “We embarked on a commercial transition in 2020 with a strengthened product portfolio and a 2025 vision to grow Bavarian Nordic into one of the largest pure play vaccine companies, and saw strong execution in all areas supporting this vision. While our new markets in rabies and tick-borne encephalitis were challenged by the COVID-19 lock-down, we delivered results in line with or better than our original guidance, mostly due to our JYNNEOS  business performing better than originally anticipated, by strong Encepur, Rabipur/RabAvert brand performance and by keeping a tight focus on profitability and cash. We remain focused on the continued execution of our commercial business, including completing the market takeover for Rabipur/RabAvert and Encepur, but 2021 will also bring exciting news from our pipeline. Based on encouraging preclinical results, we have decided to advance the clinical development of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which we believe has potential to address many of the challenges seen with the approved vaccines, and we will also move forward our RSV program with a human challenge trial that will provide important results ahead of the phase 3 trial, planned for next year. With the recent private placement, raising approximately DKK 1.1 billion in net proceeds, we have strengthened our capital base, allowing for executing on these exciting plans as well as providing flexibility for pursuing further opportunities for growth.”

Important events after the balance sheet date

  • In March 2021, the Company announced encouraging preclinical data for ABNCoV2, the COVID-19 vaccine candidate in-licensed from AdaptVac. Subsequently, a first-in-human trial of the vaccine has been initiated.
  • In March 2021, the Company announced and completed a directed issue and private placement of 5,150,000 new shares, generating gross proceeds of DKK 1,148 million. Part of the proceeds will be used to fund a phase 2 clinical study and scale-up of manufacturing to accommodate potential future clinical development to support licensure of ABNCoV2. Additionally, the proceeds will be used to secure financial flexibility to strengthen the Company’s manufacturing capabilities, ensure the strategic flexibility necessary to pursue an active M&A strategy, and to strengthen the Company’s capital base and cash preparedness for general corporate purposes.

Financial performance

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bavarian Nordic Publishes Annual Report 2020 COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 12, 2021 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) today published its Annual Report for 2020. Below is a summary of the financial performance for the year and financial outlook for 2021. The financial performance was …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Digihost Announces Filing of US$125 Million Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
Entera Bio Ltd Announces Positive Topline EB613 Phase 2 Biomarker Data
Aeterna Zentaris Continues to Demonstrate Pipeline Expansion – Announces the Initiation of Its ...
ING publishes 2020 Annual Report
Shell files Form 20-F with SEC
Khiron Life Sciences Corp. To Present At The Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:24 Uhr
Report of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such
10.03.21
Bavarian Nordic A/S Announces Completion of Directed Issue and Private Placement of 5,150,000 New Ordinary Shares
09.03.21
Bavarian Nordic A/S Seeks to Strengthen its Capital Base and Commits to Ambitious Strategy on Promising COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
09.03.21
Bavarian Nordic Reports 2021 Financial Guidance
08.03.21
Bavarian Nordic Reports Encouraging Preclinical Data for COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Ahead of First-in-Human Trial
05.03.21
Bavarian Nordic to Host Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call