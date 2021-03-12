DeFi Technologies Launches Cutting Edge New Product, DeFi Governance

DeFi Technologies’ initial partnership with Shyft Network contributors will be for DeFi Technologies to openly implement node servers for their KYC decentralized network with the intention of becoming one of the initial globally-distributed set of governance parties. The Shyft Network is building the first of its kind identity layer for decentralized finance so that participants and transacting institutions can provide additional transparency by identifying both sides of a transaction instantaneously and securely.

In connection with running one of the consensus nodes, DeFi Technologies can receive rewards from securing transactions on the Shyft Network as well as for providing governance services such as voting on code changes and other upgrades to the globally-decentralized network. Thibaut Ceyrolle , advisor to DeFi Technologies and founder of Snowflake EMEA, added: “At Snowflake, I have seen how to build a new business from the ground up. DeFi Governance has the potential to become a product the entire DeFi market will need as part of the burgeoning global DeFi network and infrastructure. I’m excited to help and advise the team.”

“We are pleased to be offering the DeFi Governance platform,” said Wouter Witvoet , CEO of DeFi Technologies. “The popularity of crypto has increased so much in the last few months, making this product a necessity to validate identities and counterparties. Our friends and partners at Shyft Network have spent years building their KYC layer and I regard it as essential for transactions of any kind. In a world where counterparty risk is so prevalent, especially for institutions, DeFi Governance as a product and solution is critical to transact securely. Shyft’s network will enable various DeFi applications that are otherwise not possible or secure to occur and can provide a catalyst for institutional investors to adopt DeFi globally. We are excited to be part of their journey,” Witvoet added.