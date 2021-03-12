BIC - Impact Share Buyback Program_12 March 2021

Part of the funds will be allocated to J-PAL and the BIC Corporate Foundation

Clichy France – March 12, 2021 – BIC announces today the launch of its 40 million euros ESG Impact Share Buyback program1. The purchase period will start on March 12, 2021, and end on December 16, 2021, at the latest. The maximum purchase price per share shall not exceed 100 euros.

Exane BNP Paribas will execute the program under the authorization granted by SOCIETE BIC Annual Shareholder Meeting on May 20, 2020, and under the Market Abuse Regulation (" MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (the "Safe Harbour Regulation").

This program is consistent with BIC's vision and mission to create and share value with all stakeholders. The outperformance2 in purchasing the share over the program's execution will be allocated to the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) , the global research center led by professors Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo, and Ben Olken, and the BIC Corporation Foundation for Education.

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as Cello, BIC FlexTM, Lucky Stationery, Us. TM, Soleil, Tipp-Ex, Wite-Out, Djeep, Rocketbook and more. In 2020, BIC Net Sales were 1,627.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit about.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

ABOUT J-PAL

The Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) is a global research center working to reduce poverty by ensuring that policy is informed by scientific evidence. Anchored by a network of 227 affiliated professors at universities around the world, J-PAL conducts randomized impact evaluations to answer critical questions in the fight against poverty. J-PAL's network of seven regional offices is hosted at leading universities in Africa, Europe, Latin America & the Caribbean, the Middle East & North Africa, North America, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

ABOUT Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas is a leading European equities business. We offer a high-quality execution platform with full electronic trading capability. Our Research product is renowned for its depth and quality and is reinforced by experienced, top-ranked Sales & Specialist Sales teams as well as a dedicated corporate access service Exane BNPP Corporate Broking team is active in market intelligence, liquidity agreements, share buybacks and management of listed stakes.









1 Maximum amount







2 The outperformance is the difference between the purchase price and the average VWAP over the execution period.







