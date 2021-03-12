Exercise of Options and Total Voting Rights

Following the issue from treasury, the issued share capital of the Company comprises 183,593,296 Ordinary Shares. Following the above transfer from treasury, the Company now holds 4,208,314 Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,384,982. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, March 12, 2021, Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT, AIM: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring, developing and commercializing novel treatments for rare diseases, announces that the Company has issued 300,000 ordinary shares of £0.06 each (“Ordinary Shares”) from treasury following the exercise of options by an employee.

