Sasol issues US dollar senior notes

Johannesburg (ots/PRNewswire) - Sasol Limited ("Sasol") herewith announces that

its wholly owned subsidiary Sasol Financing USA LLC (the "Issuer") has priced an

offering of US$-denominated, SEC-registered notes (the "Notes"), including $650

million of senior notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes") and $850 million of senior

notes due 2031 (the "2031 Notes"). The 2026 Notes will bear interest at a rate

of 4,375% per annum. The 2031 Notes will bear interest at a rate of 5,50% per

annum. The total orderbook amounted to approximately $4 600 million, which

represents an oversubscription of more than 3 times.



"We are very pleased with the uptake and interest in our senior notes. This

issue is an important step in sharpening our focus on balance sheet management

under volatile conditions," said Paul Victor, Chief Financial Officer, Sasol

Limited. "It is testament to the high quality of our credit profile and a strong

vote of confidence in Future Sasol."







and unconditionally guaranteed by Sasol Limited. The offering is expected to

close on 18 March 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The proceeds of

the offering will be used for partial repayment of outstanding revolving credit

facility (RCF) balances and is therefore leverage neutral.



BofA Securities acted as Global Coordinator. BofA Securities, Citigroup, Mizuho

and MUFG acted as active Joint Book-Running Managers. ABN AMRO, BNP Paribas,



as Passive Joint Book-Running Managers.



The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and

accompanying base prospectus. A registration statement, preliminary prospectus

supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering and

containing detailed information about Sasol and its management, as well as

financial statements, have been filed with the Securities and Exchange

Commission and are available on its website at http://www.sec.gov/ . When

available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base

prospectus for the offering may be obtained from: BofA Securities, Inc.,

telephone: +1 800 294 1322; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., telephone +1 800 831

9146; Mizuho International plc, telephone:+44 20 7090 6698; or MUFG Securities

Americas Inc., telephone: +1 877 649 6848.



This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an

offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any

jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3



