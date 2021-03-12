Sasol issues US dollar senior notes
Johannesburg (ots/PRNewswire) - Sasol Limited ("Sasol") herewith announces that
its wholly owned subsidiary Sasol Financing USA LLC (the "Issuer") has priced an
offering of US$-denominated, SEC-registered notes (the "Notes"), including $650
million of senior notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes") and $850 million of senior
notes due 2031 (the "2031 Notes"). The 2026 Notes will bear interest at a rate
of 4,375% per annum. The 2031 Notes will bear interest at a rate of 5,50% per
annum. The total orderbook amounted to approximately $4 600 million, which
represents an oversubscription of more than 3 times.
"We are very pleased with the uptake and interest in our senior notes. This
issue is an important step in sharpening our focus on balance sheet management
under volatile conditions," said Paul Victor, Chief Financial Officer, Sasol
Limited. "It is testament to the high quality of our credit profile and a strong
vote of confidence in Future Sasol."
The Notes will be general unsecured obligations of the Issuer and will be fully
and unconditionally guaranteed by Sasol Limited. The offering is expected to
close on 18 March 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The proceeds of
the offering will be used for partial repayment of outstanding revolving credit
facility (RCF) balances and is therefore leverage neutral.
BofA Securities acted as Global Coordinator. BofA Securities, Citigroup, Mizuho
and MUFG acted as active Joint Book-Running Managers. ABN AMRO, BNP Paribas,
Deutsche Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, J.P. Morgan, SMBC and UniCredit were appointed
as Passive Joint Book-Running Managers.
The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and
accompanying base prospectus. A registration statement, preliminary prospectus
supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering and
containing detailed information about Sasol and its management, as well as
financial statements, have been filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission and are available on its website at http://www.sec.gov/ . When
available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base
prospectus for the offering may be obtained from: BofA Securities, Inc.,
telephone: +1 800 294 1322; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., telephone +1 800 831
9146; Mizuho International plc, telephone:+44 20 7090 6698; or MUFG Securities
Americas Inc., telephone: +1 877 649 6848.
This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an
offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any
jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior
