 

Sensorion to Present at Two Conferences on March 16th 2021

Sensorion (Paris:ALSEN) (FR0012596468 – ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, announces the participation of management in two separate virtual conferences on March 16, 2021.

CEO Nawal Ouzren will present an overview of Sensorion’s strategy in a virtual CEO Roundtable event at the WuXi Healthcare Forum 2021, an investor and partnering meeting. The presentation will be followed by an open Q&A session.

Date: Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Time: 3.45 pm-4.15 pm CET (09.45-10.15 Eastern time)
Event: CEO Roundtable, WuXi Healthcare Forum 2021

Sensorion’s Head of CMC Gene Therapy, Christine Le Bec, will speak in the “Gene Therapy Analytics and Manufacturing” session at the 4thAnnual Bioprocessing Summit Europe, held virtually. Dr Le Bec’s talk on “Quality Control for a Dual AAV Vector” will focus on product characterization and quality control aspects of Sensorion’s gene therapy program in Otoferlin deficiency, where the size of the Otoferlin gene requires the use of a dual AAV vector system.

Date: Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Time: 10.35 am-10.55 am CET (04.35-04.55 Eastern time)
Event: 4th Annual Bioprocessing Summit Europe

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes one Phase 2 product: SENS-401 (Arazasetron) for sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL). Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases enabling it to select the best targets and modalities for drug candidates. The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses. Sensorion has launched three gene therapy programs, currently at preclinical stage, aimed at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness including deafness caused by a mutation of the gene encoding for Otoferlin, hearing loss related to gene target GJB2 as well as Usher Syndrome Type 1 to potentially address important hearing loss segments in adults and children. The Company is potentially uniquely placed, through its platforms and pipeline of potential therapeutics, to make a lasting positive impact on hundreds of thousands of people with inner ear related disorders, a significant global unmet medical need.

www.sensorion.com

Label: SENSORION
ISIN: FR0012596468
Mnemonic: ALSEN

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Sensorion and its business. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Sensorion considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the 2020 Half-Year financial report published on October 21, 2020 and available on our website and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Sensorion operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Sensorion or not currently considered material by Sensorion. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Sensorion to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Sensorion shares in any country. The communication of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of local laws and regulations. Any recipient of this press release must inform oneself of any such local restrictions and comply therewith.



