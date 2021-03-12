Evolutions in the Air Liquide group Executive Committee

Resolutely customer-focused and growth-oriented, the Group's strategy aims to deliver consistent financial performance over the long term , with a strong environmental and societal dimension. In this context, the Group will present March 23, 2021 its Sustainable Development Commitments regarding both climate change and energy transition - notably through the acceleration of hydrogen development - but also through societal commitments and governance principles.

The Air Liquide group is adapting the organization of its Executive Committee in line with its growth model, combining financial and non-financial performance.

In this context, and in light of the upcoming retirement of Guy Salzgeber, Executive Vice President, at the term of a 38-year exemplary career, Benoît Potier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Group, makes the following changes in the composition and responsibilities in the executive committee :

Jérôme Pelletan succeeds Fabienne Lecorvaisier - starting June 1, 2021 - and will join the executive committee as Chief Financial Officer.



After an initial experience outside the Group, Jérôme Pelletan joined Air Liquide in 2006 to lead a very international career, at the heart of the Group’s strategy and challenges. Following a first assignment in the Paris Head Office, he was appointed CFO in Taiwan in 2008, then CFO for the Latin America cluster in 2012. In 2014, he was appointed CFO for the Americas hub.



A French citizen, Jerôme Pelletan holds a degree in business and management (ESCEM school).

Fabienne Lecorvaisier, Executive Vice President, keeping her General Secretariat duties, will also take over the responsibility - starting July 1, 2021 - of Sustainable Development, Public and International Affairs as well as the supervision of the Social Programs.

keeping her General Secretariat duties, will also take over the responsibility - starting July 1, 2021 - of François Jackow, Executive Vice President, will be supervising - starting July 1, 2021 - the innovation and technologies functions in addition to his current responsibilities. In this regard, Emilie Mouren-Renouard, Vice President, in charge of Innovation, Global Markets and Technologies as well as Digital, will report to him.

will be supervising - starting July 1, 2021 - the innovation and technologies functions in addition to his current responsibilities. In this regard, in charge of Innovation, Global Markets and Technologies as well as Digital, will report to him. Matthieu Giard, Vice President, is - since January 1, 2021 - ensuring the coordination and supervision of the Hydrogen activities which will benefit from a reinforced organisation and resources. In addition, he will continue to supervise the Industrial Merchant worldwide activity, Global procurement and the efficiency programs for the Group.

The composition and other responsibilities within the Executive Committee remain unchanged.

Commenting on these changes within the Executive Committee, Benoît Potier, Chairman and CEO of the Air Liquide Group, said: ”Financial and non-financial performance are at the heart of our growth model. Economic and societal success are, more than ever, profoundly linked in the long-term vision on which our strategy is based. The adjustments made to the organization of the Executive Committee reflect this combined ambition.”

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 78 countries with approximately 64,500 employees and serves more than 3.8 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide’s ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability - with a strong commitment to climate change and energy transition at the heart of its strategy. The company’s customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable, regular and responsible growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to more than 20 billion euros in 2020. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes

