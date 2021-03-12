The HealthManager solution is part of Wihuri's responsibility program and plays a large part in the harmonization of the workability management model and processes throughout the company.

Stockholm 12 March 2021: Aino Health announces today that Wihuri Oy has decided to expand the use of Aino's solutions to cover all their operations in Finland. The expansion consists of the SaaS solution HealthManager and related services. The implementation will take place during the first half of the year and includes 700 new users.

“We have seen very good results when it comes to the wellbeing of our personnel from using Aino’s solutions and services so far and look forward to extending them to the rest of our operations in Finland”, says Marjo Ali-Rekola, HR Specialist.

“It is great to see how systematically Wihuri Oy builds its responsibility program and workability management. We are very proud to support this and look forward to keeping working with Wihuri going forward”, says Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health.

HealthManager is a SaaS solution that supports managers with internal health-related processes and absence management. It also offers reporting and analytic tools to follow key metrics related to corporate health management. The goal of the solution is to decrease sick leave and to increase employee engagement.

For more information:

Jyrki Eklund, VD Aino Health

Phone: +358 40 042 4221

jyrki.eklund@ainohealth.com

Certified adviser

Erik Penser Bank

+46 8 463 83 00

certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Wihuri Oy

Wihuri Oy is part of Wihuri Group, a global conglomerate with roots planted in Finnish soil. Wihuri Group operates in four business areas: packaging, daily goods wholesale, technical trade, and aviation. Three of the business areas – Wihuri Oy Aarnio, Wihuri Oy Technical Trade, and Wihuri Aviation – belong to Wihuri Oy. Wihuri Group had around 2 billion euros worth of turnover in 2019, and the company employs around 5,400 professionals in 30 countries.

About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading supplier of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management. The company’s complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs, and improves business results through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, wellbeing, and safety an integrated part of everyday work. For more information visit ainohealth.com.