 

Aino Health AB (publ) Wihuri Oy expands the usage of the SaaS solution Aino HealthManager to all of Finland

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.03.2021, 08:30  |  52   |   |   

Stockholm 12 March 2021: Aino Health announces today that Wihuri Oy has decided to expand the use of Aino's solutions to cover all their operations in Finland. The expansion consists of the SaaS solution HealthManager and related services. The implementation will take place during the first half of the year and includes 700 new users.

The HealthManager solution is part of Wihuri's responsibility program and plays a large part in the harmonization of the workability management model and processes throughout the company.

“We have seen very good results when it comes to the wellbeing of our personnel from using Aino’s solutions and services so far and look forward to extending them to the rest of our operations in Finland”, says Marjo Ali-Rekola, HR Specialist.

“It is great to see how systematically Wihuri Oy builds its responsibility program and workability management. We are very proud to support this and look forward to keeping working with Wihuri going forward”, says Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health.

HealthManager is a SaaS solution that supports managers with internal health-related processes and absence management. It also offers reporting and analytic tools to follow key metrics related to corporate health management. The goal of the solution is to decrease sick leave and to increase employee engagement. 

For more information: 
Jyrki Eklund, VD Aino Health 
Phone: +358 40 042 4221 
jyrki.eklund@ainohealth.com 

Certified adviser 
Erik Penser Bank 
+46 8 463 83 00 
certifiedadviser@penser.se 

About Wihuri Oy
Wihuri Oy is part of Wihuri Group, a global conglomerate with roots planted in Finnish soil. Wihuri Group operates in four business areas: packaging, daily goods wholesale, technical trade, and aviation. Three of the business areas – Wihuri Oy Aarnio, Wihuri Oy Technical Trade, and Wihuri Aviation – belong to Wihuri Oy. Wihuri Group had around 2 billion euros worth of turnover in 2019, and the company employs around 5,400 professionals in 30 countries.

About Aino Health (publ) 
Aino Health is the leading supplier of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management. The company’s complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs, and improves business results through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, wellbeing, and safety an integrated part of everyday work. For more information visit ainohealth.com. 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aino Health AB (publ) Wihuri Oy expands the usage of the SaaS solution Aino HealthManager to all of Finland Stockholm 12 March 2021: Aino Health announces today that Wihuri Oy has decided to expand the use of Aino's solutions to cover all their operations in Finland. The expansion consists of the SaaS solution HealthManager and related services. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Digihost Announces Filing of US$125 Million Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
Entera Bio Ltd Announces Positive Topline EB613 Phase 2 Biomarker Data
Aeterna Zentaris Continues to Demonstrate Pipeline Expansion – Announces the Initiation of Its ...
ING publishes 2020 Annual Report
Shell files Form 20-F with SEC
Khiron Life Sciences Corp. To Present At The Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...