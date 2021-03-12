SeaBird Exploration Plc Ex distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS today
The shares in SeaBird Exploration Plc will be traded ex distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS today.
Other information: The value of the distributed shares is estimated to approximately NOK 2.66 per share in SeaBird Exploration Plc.
For further queries contact:
Erik von Krogh
CFO
Mob: +47 930 38 075
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
