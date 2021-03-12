 

SeaBird Exploration Plc Ex distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS today

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.03.2021, 08:48   

The shares in SeaBird Exploration Plc will be traded ex distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS today.

Other information: The value of the distributed shares is estimated to approximately NOK 2.66 per share in SeaBird Exploration Plc.


For further queries contact:

Erik von Krogh
CFO
Mob: +47 930 38 075

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Wertpapier


