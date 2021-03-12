 

Allied Universal Recommended Cash Offer for G4S plc Update

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

12 March 2021

Allied Universal Recommended Cash Offer for G4S plc Update

On 8 December 2020, the boards of directors managing Allied Universal Topco LLC (“Allied Universal”) and of G4S plc (“G4S” or the “Company”) announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash offer, to be made by Atlas UK Bidco Limited (“Allied Bidco”), a newly incorporated entity that is indirectly controlled by Allied Universal, to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of G4S (the “Offer”). The full terms of, and conditions to, the Offer and the procedures for acceptance were set out in the offer document dated 5 January 2021 (the "Offer Document").

Today, Allied Universal urged G4S shareholders who have not yet accepted the Offer and who wish to accept the Offer to do so as soon as possible and, in any event, by no later than 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 16 March 2021, adding that if sufficient acceptances in respect of the Offer are not received by Allied Bidco on or prior to 1.00 p.m. on 16 March 2021 in order to satisfy the acceptance condition, then the Offer will lapse (the “Announcement”).

The Announcement is available in the Recommended Offer By Allied Universal section on https://www.g4s.com/investors/offers.

 

G4S is the leading global security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets.

