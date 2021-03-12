 

Regarding the decisions of the General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Novaturas”

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.03.2021, 08:50  |  39   |   |   

On 12 March 2021 the General Meeting of Shareholders of Public limited liability company “Novaturas”, code 135567698, registered at A. Mickevičiaus st. 27, Kaunas, the Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter, the “Company”), is being convened upon the initiative and decision of Board of the Company. The following decisions have been made during the Meeting:

  1. Issuance of convertible bonds, revocation of the pre-emptive right of the shareholders to acquire newly issued convertible bonds granting the right to subscribe and acquire all Convertible bonds exclusively to the limited partnership “Pagalbos verslui fondas, to increase of the authorised share capital of the Company by converting the convertible bonds into Company’s shares.

Decision: approved unanimously.

  1. To approve the election of the audit company UAB Deloitte Lietuva(the Auditor) to audit the Company’s financial statements for the year 2020.

Decision: approved.

  1. To authorise the general director and the board of the Company to perform any and all actions in relation to the decisions mentioned above, including, without limitation, all actions related to the execution of the new wording of the articles of association of the Company and registration of the new wording of the articles of association with the Register of Legal Entities of the Republic of Lithuania. The general director of the Company shall be entitled to re-authorise (to issue the power of attorney to) any other persons to perform any of the aforementioned actions.

Decision: approved unanimously.

About “Novaturas” Group

AB “Novaturas” Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.

CFO
Tomas Staškūnas 
tomas.staskunas@novaturas.lt,
+370 687 10426




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Regarding the decisions of the General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Novaturas” On 12 March 2021 the General Meeting of Shareholders of Public limited liability company “Novaturas”, code 135567698, registered at A. Mickevičiaus st. 27, Kaunas, the Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter, the “Company”), is being convened upon the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Digihost Announces Filing of US$125 Million Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
Entera Bio Ltd Announces Positive Topline EB613 Phase 2 Biomarker Data
Aeterna Zentaris Continues to Demonstrate Pipeline Expansion – Announces the Initiation of Its ...
ING publishes 2020 Annual Report
Shell files Form 20-F with SEC
Khiron Life Sciences Corp. To Present At The Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
AB “Novaturas” among the TOP 20 best investor relations companies on the Nasdaq Baltic Market
04.03.21
AB “Novaturas” resumes flights from Lithuania to Turkey at the beginning of April
02.03.21
AB “Novaturas” is finishing refunds for the trips that have been cancelled due to the pandemic
01.03.21
AB “Novaturas” doubles the number of weekly planned flights to Egypt
26.02.21
Update: Regarding convocation of the general meeting of shareholders of Public limited liability company “Novaturas”
17.02.21
Regarding convocation of the general meeting of shareholders of Public limited liability company “Novaturas”
17.02.21
“Novaturas” Group attracts EUR 10 million worth investment
15.02.21
Preliminary financial results for 1 month of 2021