 

Cowen Outsourced Trading Wins Hedgeweek European Award 2021

LONDON, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that its global Outsourced Trading group has been named “Best Outsourced Trading Solution” at the Hedgeweek European Awards 2021. The awards are based on a peer review system and decided on by a poll of Hedgeweek’s readers, which include institutional and high net worth investors, hedge fund managers and other industry professionals, such as fund administrators, prime brokers, custodians and advisers.

Massimo Labella, Director and Head of Europe Outsourced Trading at Cowen, said, “It’s an honour to again be recognised by Hedgeweek, our peers and clients for the effort we have put into growing our Outsourced Trading division in Europe. Earning this acknowledgment is a collective endeavour that I am proud to share with the entire global team. As we continue to invest in both our staff and our technology, we remain committed to providing exceptional service that helps our clients outperform.”

Michael Rosen, Managing Director and Global Co-Head of Prime Brokerage and Outsourced Trading at Cowen, added, “The past year was one of immense global innovation and growth for Cowen’s Outsourced Trading group, including the addition of asset class expertise in foreign currency and credit trading. This commendation from Hedgeweek and acknowledgment by our industry peers serve as a testament to the client-focused business we have built and the bespoke solutions we offer to our clients across the UK and Europe.”

The annual Hedgeweek European Awards recognise excellence among fund managers and service providers in Europe and celebrate the achievements of firms that contributed to another monumental year in the sector. Winners participated in a virtual ceremony and networking event on 11 March 2021.

About Cowen Outsourced Trading
Cowen Outsourced Trading provides investment managers with a first-rate and cost-efficient solution for their global trading needs. The full-service offering is multi-asset class and differentiated by its transparency and level of operational support. Cowen’s Outsourced Trading solution is offered in the US through Cowen Prime Services LLC, a registered broker dealer and investment advisor with the SEC, and a member of FINRA, NFA and SIPC, and internationally through Cowen International Limited, which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, and Cowen and Company (Asia) Limited, which is regulated by Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong.

For additional information, visit: www.cowen.com/capabilities/markets/outsourced-trading/

About Cowen Inc.
Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm offering investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services and actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the Company is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide including in the UK and Hong Kong. Learn more at Cowen.com.

2021 Cowen Prime Services LLC Member FINRA/SIPC. All Rights Reserved.

Media Contacts:

Europe

Melanie Budden/Vanessa Green
The Realization Group
+44 (0) 771 333 2303
Melanie.budden@therealizationgroup.com
Vanessa.green@therealizationgroup.com

US

Dan Gagnier
Gagnier Communications
646-569-5897
dg@gagnierfc.com




ZeitTitel
08.03.21
Cowen Features ESG Scores on All Company-Specific Research Reports
24.02.21
Cowen Sustainable Investments Reaches Over $1.1 Billion in Platform Assets
23.02.21
Shaul Eyal Joins Cowen’s Equity Research Team as Cybersecurity Analyst
22.02.21
Adam Chazan Joins Cowen’s Health Care Investment Banking Team
17.02.21
Cowen Outsourced Trading Adds to Boston Office
11.02.21
Cowen Announces Record Financial Results for Full Year 2020