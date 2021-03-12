 

AURELIUS acquires HÜPPE GmbH, a leading European producer of bathroom interior

AURELIUS acquires HÜPPE GmbH, a leading European producer of bathroom interior

AURELIUS acquires HÜPPE GmbH, a leading European producer of bathroom interior

- Acquisition of a leading European producer of shower enclosures, shower trays, wall panels and bathroom accessories

- Firmly established market position provides strong platform for organic development in a stable and growing market

- Divestment from Masco Corporation serves as a demonstration of AURELIUS' expertise in cross-border carve-outs

Munich / London, 12 March 2021 - AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8) today announces the acquisition of HÜPPE GmbH from Masco Corporation. The transaction is expected to complete in April and is subject to approval by the relevant antitrust authorities. Financial details have not been disclosed.

HÜPPE is one of Europe's leading manufacturers of shower enclosures, shower trays, wall panels and bathroom accessories. The company currently employs around 470 people at two production sites in Germany and Turkey as well as six European sales entities. In 2020, HÜPPE generated sales of c. EUR 70 million, in line with the previous year. The good development despite the corona pandemic reflects on the one hand a trend towards upgrading of the bathroom area by the end consumer and on the other hand the increasing replacement of bathtubs with more sustainable and barrier-free shower areas. HÜPPE stands for innovation, quality and customer service and is ideally positioned to benefit from these trends.

Together with the management team, AURELIUS plans to drive growth beyond the existing product portfolio and customer base. In addition, AURELIUS will contribute operational know-how to achieve a more sustainable positioning of the group through efficiencies in the purchasing and manufacturing process. This solid standalone positioning will be the basis for future growth via add-on-acquisitions.

09:30 Uhr
