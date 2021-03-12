 

Next Games Corporation Shares Subcribed for With Stock Options 2015, 2017 and 2018

Next Games Corporation Company Release 12 March, 2021 at 10:30 EET

A total number of 21,668 Next Games Corporation new shares have been subscribed for with stock options 2015, a total number of 189 new shares have been subscribed for with stock options 2017 and a total number of 4,750 new shares have been subscribed for with 2018. These shares have been entered into the trade register on 12 March of 2021, as of which date the new shares will carry equal shareholder rights with the company’s existing shares. Public trading begins on Nasdaq First North Growth marketplace operated by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd as of 15 of March 2021 together with the existing shares.

The entire subscription price of EUR 23,714.32 will be recorded in the reserve for invested unrestricted equity, and the company’s share capital remains unchanged. The shares have no nominal value.

After the subscriptions, the number of Next Games Corporation’s shares will rise to 28,012,595 shares.

The shares subscribed with the stock options are based on the 2015, 2017 and 2018 Equity Plan. The terms and conditions of the Equity Plans with additional information are available on Next Games website at www.nextgames.com.


Additional information:

Annina Salvén

CFO
+358 (0) 40 588 3167
investors@nextgames.com

Certified Adviser: Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, tel. +358 50 520 4098


About Next Games

Next Games (Helsinki Nasdaq First North: NXTGMS) is the first publicly listed mobile game developer and publisher in Finland, specializing in games based on entertainment franchises, such as movies, TV series or books. The developers of the critically acclaimed The Walking Dead games redefines the way franchise entertainment transforms into highly engaging service-based mobile games. Currently Next Games is working on multiple new games based on popular entertainment franchises including, Blade Runner Nexus, for the popular Blade Runner franchise and a mobile game based on Netflix’s Stranger Things. For more information head to www.nextgames.com







