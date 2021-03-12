Next Games Corporation Shares Subcribed for With Stock Options 2015, 2017 and 2018

Next Games Corporation Company Release 12 March, 2021 at 10:30 EET

A total number of 21,668 Next Games Corporation new shares have been subscribed for with stock options 2015, a total number of 189 new shares have been subscribed for with stock options 2017 and a total number of 4,750 new shares have been subscribed for with 2018. These shares have been entered into the trade register on 12 March of 2021, as of which date the new shares will carry equal shareholder rights with the company’s existing shares. Public trading begins on Nasdaq First North Growth marketplace operated by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd as of 15 of March 2021 together with the existing shares.

The entire subscription price of EUR 23,714.32 will be recorded in the reserve for invested unrestricted equity, and the company’s share capital remains unchanged. The shares have no nominal value.