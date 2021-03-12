Bavarian Nordic A/S - Registration of Share Capital Increase of 5,150,000 New Shares Completed

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 12, 2021 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) ("Bavarian Nordic" or the "Company") has in connection with the directed issue and private placement today registered with the Danish Business Authority, a capital increase of a nominal value of DKK 51,500,000 (5,150,000 shares of DKK 10 each) (the "New Shares"), representing 8.81 % of the registered share capital prior to the capital increase (the "Offering").

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA, HONG KONG OR AUSTRALIA, EXCEPT AS PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IS UNLAWFUL.

The New Shares have been issued under a temporary ISIN code and are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing under the permanent ISIN code DK0015998017 on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S with effect from 15 March 2021.

After registration of the share capital increase, the share capital of Bavarian Nordic amounts to nominally DKK 636,001,120 divided into 63,600,112 shares of DKK 10 each. The total number of voting rights in Bavarian Nordic are 63,600,112.

The New Shares rank pari passu with the Company's existing shares and carry the same dividend and other rights. Each New Share carries one vote at the Company's general meetings.

Reference is made to company announcements no. 4 and 5 of 9 and 10 March 2021.

The amendments to the Company's articles of association required by the capital increase have been registered today with the Danish Business Authority and an updated version can be found at bavarian-nordic.com .

MANAGERS

Danske Bank A/S, Jefferies International Limited, Jefferies GmbH and Nordea Danmark, filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners (together the "Joint Global Coordinators" and "Joint Bookrunners") in connection with the Offering. Nordea Danmark, filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland acts as settlement agent for the Offering.

Kromann Reumert and Latham & Watkins LLP act as Danish and U.S. legal advisors respectively to the Company. Plesner acts as Danish legal advisors to the Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and have been a long-term supplier to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA under the trade name JYNNEOS, also for the protection against monkeypox. The vaccine is approved as a smallpox vaccine in Europe under the trade name IMVANEX and in Canada under the trade name IMVAMUNE. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains the market-leading vaccine Rabipur/RabAvert against rabies and Encepur against tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including an Ebola vaccine, MVABEA, which is licensed to Janssen. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com .