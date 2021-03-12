Next Games Corporation's Annual Report 2020 has been published
Next Games Corporation Company Release March 12, 2021 at 11:00 EET
Next Games' Annual Report 2020 has been published and is available on the company's website at www.nextgames.com/reports.
The annual report consists of the Board of Directors' Report, Financial Statements with notes, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Statement.
Next Games’ Annual General Meeting 2021 will be held on Wednesday March 31, 2021 at 13.00 EET in Helsinki.
Additional information:
Annina Salvén
CFO
+358 (0) 40 588 3167
investors@nextgames.com
Certified Adviser: Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, tel. +358 50 520 4098
About Next Games
Next Games (Helsinki Nasdaq First North: NXTGMS) is the first publicly listed mobile game developer and publisher in Finland, specializing in games based on entertainment franchises, such as
movies, TV series or books. The developers of the critically acclaimed The Walking Dead games redefines the way franchise entertainment transforms into highly engaging service-based mobile games.
In summer 2018, Next Games launched The Walking Dead: Our World, which utilizes cutting edge AR technology and is powered by Google Maps. Currently Next Games is working on multiple new games based
on popular entertainment franchises including, Blade Runner Nexus, for the popular Blade Runner franchise and a mobile game based on Netflix’s Stranger Things. For more information head to www.nextgames.com
