 

DGAP-Adhoc RIB Software SE: Payment of a dividend of EUR 0.98 per share planned

DGAP-Ad-hoc: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Dividend
RIB Software SE: Payment of a dividend of EUR 0.98 per share planned

12-March-2021 / 10:29 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

12 March 2021

Payment of a dividend of EUR 0.98 per share planned

Stuttgart, Germany, 12 March 2021. RIB Software SE today agreed with its main shareholder Schneider Electric on the payment of a dividend for the financial year 2020 in the amount of EUR 0.98 per share. This corresponds to a total distribution of EUR 51.0 million. Schneider Electric holds around 87.3% of the shares in RIB Software SE. The Administrative Board is expected to propose a corresponding resolution on the appropriation of profits to the Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting, which still has to decide on the distribution of the dividend, is scheduled for 11 May 2021.

Diskussion: Rib Software AG seit heute in Hamburg handelbar
