DGAP-Adhoc RIB Software SE: Payment of a dividend of EUR 0.98 per share planned
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Dividend
12 March 2021
Payment of a dividend of EUR 0.98 per share planned
Stuttgart, Germany, 12 March 2021. RIB Software SE today agreed with its main shareholder Schneider Electric on the payment of a dividend for the financial year 2020 in the amount of EUR 0.98 per share. This corresponds to a total distribution of EUR 51.0 million. Schneider Electric holds around 87.3% of the shares in RIB Software SE. The Administrative Board is expected to propose a corresponding resolution on the appropriation of profits to the Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting, which still has to decide on the distribution of the dividend, is scheduled for 11 May 2021.
12-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RIB Software SE
|Vaihinger Str. 151
|70567 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711-7873-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711-7873-311
|E-mail:
|info@rib-software.com
|Internet:
|www.rib-software.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0Z2XN6
|WKN:
|A0Z2XN
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1175144
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1175144 12-March-2021 CET/CEST
|Diskussion: Rib Software AG seit heute in Hamburg handelbar
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare