 

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on March 18, 2021

SHENZHEN, China, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. ("Lexin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LX), a leading online consumption and consumer finance platform for new generation consumers in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 after the U.S. market closes on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 11:00 PM U.S. Eastern time on March 18, 2021 (11:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong time on March 19, 2021).

Participants who wish to join the conference call should register online at:
http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3006519

Please note the Conference ID number of 3006519.

Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in information for the conference call, an event passcode, and a unique registrant ID number.

Participants joining the conference call should dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.lexin.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call until March 26, 2021, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

  United States: 1 855 452 5696 or 1 646 254 3697
     
  International: 61 2 8199 0299
     
  Replay Access Code: 3006519

About LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is a leading online consumption and consumer finance platform for new generation consumers in China. The Company provides a range of services including financial technology services, membership benefits, and a point redemption system through its ecommerce platform Fenqile and membership platform Le Card. The Company works with financial institutions and brands both online and offline to provide a comprehensive consumption ecosystem catering to the needs of young professionals in China. Lexin utilizes advanced technologies such as big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence throughout the Company's services and operations, which include risk management, loan facilitation, and the near-instantaneous matching of users’ funding requests with offers from the Company's many funding partners.

For more information, please visit http://ir.lexin.com

To follow us on Twitter, please go to: https://twitter.com/LexinFintech.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

IR inquiries:
Tony Hung
Tel: +86 (755) 3637-8888 ext. 6258
E-mail: IR@lexin.com

Media inquiries:
Limin Chen
Tel: +86 (755) 3637-8888 ext. 6993
E-mail: liminchen@lexin.com

SOURCE LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.




Disclaimer

