 

Medeze Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Dominating the Stem Cell Banking Market with Its Pioneering, Full Spectrum Services

Medeze's expansion strategies and customer-focused innovation in MSC banks and regenerative therapies have enabled it to garner a major share of the market

SINGAPORE, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Southeast Asia stem cell banking market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Medeze Group with the 2020 Southeast Asia Stem Cell Banking Technology Innovation Leadership Award and the 2020 Thai Stem Cell Banking Company of the Year Award. Medeze has launched numerous first-to-market solutions in the Southeast Asian market and has maintained its leadership position in the Thai market with more than a 60% market share.

"Medeze was the first stem cell banking company in Thailand to bank mesenchymal stem cells (MSC) derived from placenta, cord tissue, and adipose tissue. Its excellence in conducting advanced stem cell-based regenerative therapies is reflected in more than 15,000 successful treatments in applications that help address emerging healthcare needs," said Norazah Bachok, Analyst, Best Practice, Asia-Pacific. "Through its non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT) application, it managed to capture a 70% market share in Thailand within a year of introduction. Its comprehensive and advanced technologies, prestigious global accreditations, and strong customer-centric relationships contributed to a tremendous impact on its customer satisfaction rate, which is greater than 90%."

On top of being Thailand's largest and most experienced MSC bank, Medeze offers cord blood banking, cord tissue banking, and adipose tissue banking. In addition, the company is involved in the full spectrum of stem cell research, with its research and development (R&D) department focused on assisting researchers and scientists in evolving the field of advanced regenerative medicine that could become a crucial tool in saving lives. The company has shown a firm commitment to upholding industry-leading quality and international standards, customer satisfaction, and future-focused initiatives both in storage and in the development of clinical applications and research.

