Konsolidator signs first Consolidation as a Service (CaaS) partner agreement with a local Beierholm entity in Denmark

Konsolidator has signed the first CaaS partner agreement with Beierholm Hobro. Beierholm is one of the leading audit firms in Denmark. The partner agreement will allow the local Beierholm entity to use Konsolidator to deliver consolidation and reporting services for their clients.

Offering a CaaS partner agreement is an integrated part of Konsolidator's growth strategy for 2021 and a way of expanding the sales channel to the existing partner program that counts end-user sales partners and onboarding-partners.

Konsolidator launched the CaaS partner program in February 2021 and estimates the potential for this type of partner program to be significant.

“Adding a CaaS partner channel to our current sales channels allows us to tap further into the end-user market through audit firms and other providers of financial reporting. Being able to sign the first CaaS partner in March after just launching the program in February is a good indication that the market is ready and will drive new business revenue for Konsolidator” says CEO Claus Finderup Grove.

About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making.

For further information: CEO Claus Finderup Grove, mobile. +45 2095 2988, e-mail: cfg@konsolidator.com

Konsolidator A/S

Vandtårnsvej 83 A

2860 Søborg

www.konsolidator.com

