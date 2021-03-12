 

SHAREHOLDER ALERT Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Walmart Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - WMT

NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Walmart Inc. ("Walmart" or the "Company") (NYSE: WMT) and certain of its officers.  The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, and docketed under 21-cv-01811, is on behalf of a class consisting of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Walmart securities between March 30, 2016 and December 22, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").  Plaintiff seeks to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

If you are a shareholder who purchased Walmart securities during the Class Period, you have until March 22, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.  A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.   To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Defendant Walmart engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide.  The Company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club.  It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.  It operates approximately 11,500 stores and various e-commerce Websites under the 56 banners in 27 countries. 

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements, and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies.  Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors that:  (1) the Company knowingly filled prescriptions that were issued by so-called "pill-mill" prescribers; (2) the Company filled thousands of prescriptions that showed obvious red flags, including highly-dangerous cocktails of drugs, (3) the Company's managers made it difficult for Walmart pharmacists to comply with their legal obligations by pressuring them to fulfill as many orders as possible; (4) hence, the Company's pharmacy revenues were inflated because the Company filled thousands of invalid prescriptions in violation of the Controlled Substance Act dispensing requirements; (5) the aforementioned conduct would subject the Company to regulatory scrutiny; and (6) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On December 22, 2020, while the market was open, the Department of Justice announced in a press release that it has filed a lawsuit against Walmart for alleged violations of the Controlled Substances Act and the Company's role in the opioid epidemic. 

On this news, Walmart's stock price fell $2.75 per share, or 1.88%, over the next two trading days to close at $143.22 per share on December 23, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

 



