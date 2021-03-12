 

Minesto and Schneider Electric join forces to commercialize marine energy

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.03.2021, 11:14  |  59   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading marine energy developer Minesto and Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, have entered a Memorandum of Understanding to work together to develop and build ocean energy farms based on Minesto's Deep Green technology.

The collaboration between Minesto and Schneider Electric aims at accelerating the commercial roll-out of marine energy to enable the global transition towards net-zero societies, where energy systems that include plannable, renewable energy production are necessary.

To leverage the value proposition of ocean energy to customers, Minesto and Schneider Electric will engage with lead-users among independent power producers and electric utilities and integrate Schneider Electric's know-how and products with Minesto's pioneering tidal and ocean current energy technology.

Projects ranging from smaller microgrid installations to multimegawatt farms will be jointly identified, assessed, and developed, including exploiting the parties' existing pipelines of leads. The collaboration will reach from technical system integration and project management to sales and project finance opportunities.

Dr Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto said:

"We are delighted to join forces with Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy transition and digital transformation. It is for us a strategic partnership that will play a pivotal role in the commercial rollout of the Deep Green technology. Schneider Electric's global presence, technological edge and expertise in integration of renewable energy production and microgrids will significantly enhance Minesto's value proposition to customers and renewable energy project investors."

"Beyond this, we will work to use this partnership to establish thought leadership and inform decision-makers on the opportunities and advantages of new complementary renewable energy technologies, not least building completely sustainable energy systems based on predictable baseload power generation from the ocean."

Gary Lawrence, Power and Grid Segment President at Schneider Electric said:

"We look forward to working with Minesto to bring ocean energy into the global renewable energy mix, balancing variable renewables with predictable, renewable baseload. For us it has been of significant importance to enter the marine energy sector together with a partner developing a game-changing technology with both a global market and a potential for energy production at competitive cost of energy."

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Minesto and Schneider Electric join forces to commercialize marine energy STOCKHOLM, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Leading marine energy developer Minesto and Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, have entered a Memorandum of Understanding to work together …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021
Infosys BPM and Newmont Corporation Extend Their Strategic Collaboration to Standardize & Digitize ...
Data Center Power Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 22 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Park Chul Whan, Senior Executive and Largest Shareholder of Kumho Petrochemical, Proposes an ...
Printed Electronics for 6G Smart Surfaces Everywhere, IDTechEx Explores
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: Lord) Closes Fully Subscribed $849,996 Private Placement
CELLINK AB announces the completion of the offering of Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds ...
Cellink AB announces an offering of Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds convertible into Class B ...
SoftBank's SVF Investment Corp. 3 Announces Closing of $[320,000,000] Million Initial Public ...
Epos Now Launches Major Push into Nigeria
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
The Esports Ecosystem On Track To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2022
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
A Veganz customer favourite is about to hit Australia: the world's first pizza with a sustainability score!
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021
Wolters Kluwer Receives SAP EMEA South Partner Excellence Award 2021 for Technology Adoption
Cryptocurrency's Expansion Garners Institutional Attention
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area