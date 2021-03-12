Net Asset Value(s)

Octopus Apollo VCT plc

12 March 2021

Net asset value

The Board of Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the "Company") announces that as at 31 January 2021 the unaudited net asset value ("NAV") of the Company was 49.2 pence per ordinary share.

The Board has reviewed the portfolio at 12 March 2021 in detail and concluded that the current NAV of the Company is 50.1 pence per ordinary share, which will be used for the proposed allotment on 26 March 2021 under the Company's current offer for subscription (the "Offer). This represents a 10.1% increase to the Company's previously published NAV as at 14 December 2020 of 46.6p per ordinary share, as adjusted for the interim dividend of 1.2p that was paid on 15 January 2021. This NAV change reflects valuation adjustments across the portfolio, which is carried at fair value, as advised by the Company's investment manager and approved by the Board.