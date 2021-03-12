Net Asset Value(s)

 

Octopus Apollo VCT plc

12 March 2021

Net asset value

The Board of Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the "Company") announces that as at 31 January 2021 the unaudited net asset value ("NAV") of the Company was 49.2 pence per ordinary share.

The Board has reviewed the portfolio at 12 March 2021 in detail and concluded that the current NAV of the Company is 50.1 pence per ordinary share, which will be used for the proposed allotment on 26 March 2021 under the Company's current offer for subscription (the "Offer). This represents a 10.1% increase to the Company's previously published NAV as at 14 December 2020 of 46.6p per ordinary share, as adjusted for the interim dividend of 1.2p that was paid on 15 January 2021. This NAV change reflects valuation adjustments across the portfolio, which is carried at fair value, as advised by the Company's investment manager and approved by the Board.

The Offer remains open for both the 2020/21 and 2021/22 tax years.

The Company is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have, has been and will be notified to a Regulated Information Service and, therefore, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further information please contact:

Graham Venables, 
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel:  020 3935 3803




