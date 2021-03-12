 

Openspace Ventures Closes Third Fund at Hard Cap of US$200M

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.03.2021, 11:29  |  47   |   |   

This brings the Southeast Asian venture firm's total committed capital managed to US$425M

SINGAPORE, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Openspace Ventures is pleased to announce the final close of Openspace Ventures III, L.P. on 26 Feb 2021, with total subscriptions accepted at US$200 million. Openspace now manages committed capital of US$425 million across three funds.

"2021 is poised to be a strong year for Openspace Ventures and the Southeast Asian ecosystem," said Shane Chesson, Co-founder and Partner of Openspace. "Companies are scaling faster than ever and reaching key milestones on the path to liquidity or exit. This progress helped Openspace fully raise Fund 3 in 8 months during a pandemic. We thank investors for their confidence in us as we aim to continue to deliver superior returns and positively transform Southeast Asian economies in the long run." The firm counts global institutional powerhouses such as Temasek, StepStone Group and Sofina in its highly-regarded stable of repeat limited partners, including sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, university endowments, and insurance companies. Fund 3 saw the addition of new global investors including European institutions DEG and Norfund, US-based 57 Stars and Mizuho, a leading global bank headquartered in Japan.

Established in 2014, the Singapore-based venture fund manager is a pioneer in the region. It has 33 investments across key sectors including logistics, fintech, agtech, edtech, healthtech, cleantech and B2B SaaS. Selected leading companies invested at Series A include Halodoc (health - Indonesia), Kumu (consumer tech - Philippines), TaniHub (agtech - Indonesia), Finnomena (fintech - Thailand), FinAccel (fintech - Indonesia), Gojek (transport, logistics, fintech - Indonesia) and Biofourmis (health - Singapore/US). Despite COVID-19, Openspace's companies raised more than US$2 billion in capital in 2020, bringing total follow-on capital to US$6.5 billion to date.

Hian Goh, Co-founder and Partner of Openspace, said, "The team and all the portfolio founders worked tirelessly through the unprecedented crisis of 2020 and it showed. We executed two successful full exits last year and made four investments out of Fund 3 in Indonesia and Thailand in the midst of the pandemic."

Openspace's team of 25 spans 12 nationalities. The firm has offices in Bangkok, Jakarta and Manila, and is in the process of setting up an office in Ho Chi Minh City. The VC's first and second funds, launched in 2014 and 2017, respectively, are both performing in the top quartile against global peers, according to Cambridge Associates and Preqin benchmarks.

"We continue to see enormous untapped potential in the market," said Jessica Huang Pouleur, who joined Openspace as Executive Director in 2020 to lead OSV+, the firm's first growth fund targeted at mid-stage tech opportunities in the region. "The Southeast Asian startup ecosystem continues to evolve and is now producing a high volume of attractive mid-stage investment opportunities. We are proud to be a meaningful contributor to the region's tech ecosystem's evolution as we continue to back strong start-ups and participate in their next phase of growth."



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Openspace Ventures Closes Third Fund at Hard Cap of US$200M This brings the Southeast Asian venture firm's total committed capital managed to US$425M SINGAPORE, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Openspace Ventures is pleased to announce the final close of Openspace Ventures III, L.P. on 26 Feb 2021, with total …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021
Infosys BPM and Newmont Corporation Extend Their Strategic Collaboration to Standardize & Digitize ...
Data Center Power Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 22 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Park Chul Whan, Senior Executive and Largest Shareholder of Kumho Petrochemical, Proposes an ...
Printed Electronics for 6G Smart Surfaces Everywhere, IDTechEx Explores
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: Lord) Closes Fully Subscribed $849,996 Private Placement
CELLINK AB announces the completion of the offering of Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds ...
Cellink AB announces an offering of Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds convertible into Class B ...
SoftBank's SVF Investment Corp. 3 Announces Closing of $[320,000,000] Million Initial Public ...
Epos Now Launches Major Push into Nigeria
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
The Esports Ecosystem On Track To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2022
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
A Veganz customer favourite is about to hit Australia: the world's first pizza with a sustainability score!
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021
Wolters Kluwer Receives SAP EMEA South Partner Excellence Award 2021 for Technology Adoption
Cryptocurrency's Expansion Garners Institutional Attention
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area