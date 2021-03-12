 

So-Young to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 22, 2021

BEIJING, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) (“So-Young” or the “Company”), the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, before U.S. markets open on March 22, 2021.

So-Young's management will hold an earnings conference call on Monday, March 22, 2021, at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants must preregister online prior to the call to receive the dial-in details.

Conference Call Preregistration

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2133378. Once preregistration has been completed, participants will receive dial-in numbers, an event passcode, and a unique registrant ID.

To join the conference, please dial the number you receive, enter the event passcode followed by your unique registrant ID, and you will be joined to the conference instantly.

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through 8:59 AM U.S. Eastern Time, March 30, 2021. The dial-in details are:

International: +61-2-8199-0299
US: +1-646-254-3697
Passcode: 2133378

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.soyoung.com.

About So-Young

So-Young International Inc. (Nasdaq: SY) (“So-Young” or the “Company”) is the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry. The Company presents users with reliable information through offering high quality and trustworthy content together with a multitude of social functions on its platform, as well as by curating medical aesthetic service providers that are carefully selected and vetted. Leveraging So-Young’s strong brand image, extensive audience reach, trust from its users, highly engaging social community and data insights, the Company is well-positioned to expand both along the medical aesthetic industry value chain and into the massive, fast-growing consumption healthcare service market.

For more information, please contact:

So-Young

Investor Relations
Ms. Vivian XU
Phone: +86-10-8790-2012
E-mail: ir@soyoung.com

Christensen

In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: Eyuan@christensenir.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com




Wertpapier


