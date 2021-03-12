 

Mpac chooses Wolters Kluwer and Hayne for CPM software investment to digitally transform its finance processes

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.03.2021, 11:30  |  55   |   |   

NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mpac, a global leader in innovative automation ecosystems designed to help manufacturing businesses adapt and thrive, has invested in the CCH Tagetik expert solution from Wolters Kluwer to digitally transform its internal finance processes and meet the changing needs of the manufacturing sector.

Implemented by UK consultancy HAYNE Solutions, the software will enable Mpac to meet the manufacturing sector's rapidly changing needs and demands, and to continue to support innovation, growth and sustainability.

Mpac is dedicated to delivering customer-driven digital solutions that leverage data to help manufacturers stay competitive, reduce costs, and increase efficiencies and ROI. To support its customers further, Mpac needed a solution that could improve internal systems and maximize operational effectiveness and business management through accuracy, efficiency and increased visualization.

Mpac invested in CCH Tagetik Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software, automating manual tasks, maximizing efficiencies and providing data and business insights 24/7, while being future-proofed for business growth, technological change and rapidly evolving customer needs in the manufacturing sector.

William Wilkins, group finance director of Mpac Group, said: "We wanted to move to automated internal systems – mirroring the solutions we deliver to the manufacturing sector. Over Mpac's more than 100-year history, we have totally evolved; where previously engineers had to physically install, service, repair and maintain machines, they now can access customer data remotely, deliver key information on machine performance and predictive maintenance and provide real time support to our global customers. In addition to providing engineer solutions, we now deliver digital solutions and support to increase efficiencies, reduce costs and make ROI more visible. We wanted to achieve this in our own business too, which in turn will improve the service we deliver to our customers."

Wilkins continues by saying "Mpac's decision to move to CCH Tagetik was a result of a mixture of our desire to retire our legacy systems and our need to be able to access data and provide management information, aligned to our wider strategy. This is centered around operating as a single-entity business and presenting ourselves commercially as a group with global reach and broader capabilities, resources and scale beyond local sites – but also being able to manage the performance of our group regionally and by site. Our existing solution did not allow for the flexible data modelling needed to provide this insight."

