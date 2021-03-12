NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against FuboTV, Inc. ("Fubo" or the "Company") (NYSE: FUBO) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-01641, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise, acquired common shares of Fubo stock between March 23, 2020 and January 4, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violation of the federal securities laws under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased FuboTV securities during the Class Period, you have until April 19, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Fubo is a multichannel video programming distributor ("vMVPD"), offering subscribers access to thousands of live sporting events as well as news and entertainment content. Fubo's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, and on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets and computers. It streams its services to United States, Canada and Spain. In its regulatory filings and public statements, Fubo positions itself as a content distributor at the intersection of three "megatrends": cord-cutting, connected TV advertising, and online sports wagering. Fubo revenues are almost entirely derived from the sale of subscription services and advertising in the United States.