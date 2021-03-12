 

DGAP-Adhoc Allgeier achieves forecast for 2020 according to preliminary figures

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ALLGEIER SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast
Allgeier achieves forecast for 2020 according to preliminary figures

12-March-2021 / 11:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, March 12, 2021 - Allgeier SE (ISIN DE000A2GS633, WKN A2GS63) has effectively spun off Nagarro SE with entry in the commercial register on December 15, 2020. Nagarro SE has been listed independently on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since December 16, 2020 and for this reason will be classified as discontinued operations in the consolidated financial statements of Allgeier SE for the 2020 financial year. In the continuing operations, the Allgeier Group achieved the forecast published in the ad hoc announcement of December 16, 2020 according to preliminary and as yet unaudited figures in the 2020 financial year (January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020).

Business development of the continuing operations in the full year 2020

In the 2020 financial year, the Allgeier Group generated a total operating performance of Euro 353 million in continuing operations (previous year: Euro 380 million). Gross profit (defined as total operating performance less cost of sales and personnel expenses directly attributable to sales) amounted to Euro 102 million (previous year: Euro 99 million). This corresponds to a gross margin of 29 percent (previous year: 26 percent). Adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA before effects that are extraordinary or relate to other periods) amounted to Euro 30 million (previous year: Euro 18 million). Adjustments were made in particular for personnel costs, financing costs in connection with the redemption of loans, expenses in connection with acquisition activities and expenses attributable to previous periods.

EBITDA amounted to Euro 23 million in the 2020 financial year (previous year: Euro 9 million). EBIT amounted to Euro 7 million (previous year: Euro -4 million).

Key balance sheet data as at 31 December 2020

The Allgeier Group had cash and cash equivalents of Euro 61 million at the end of the 2020 financial year (previous year as-if excluding Nagarro: Euro 54 million). Current and non-current financial liabilities amounted to Euro 29 million as at the balance sheet date (previous year as-if: Euro 43 million). The lease liabilities to be recognized under IFRS 16 amounted to Euro 31 million (previous year: Euro 38 million). Total assets amounted to Euro 244 million (previous year as-if excluding Nagarro: Euro 245 million).

