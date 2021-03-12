 

DGAP-DD Ekosem-Agrar AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.03.2021 / 11:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Stefan Matthias
Last name(s): Dürr

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ekosem-Agrar AG

b) LEI
391200WTQVLQB0ZX9V75 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A2YNR08

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1000.00 EUR 300000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1000.0000 EUR 300000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-12; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


12.03.2021
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ekosem-Agrar AG
Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.ekosem-agrar.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

65009  12.03.2021 

Wertpapier


