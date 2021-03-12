 

WiSA Ready 4K UHD Smart Projector from LG Electronics Now Available in United States

WiSA LLC, founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced that Association member LG ElectronicsAU810PB 4K UHD Smart Dual Laser CineBeam Projector, notably the first WiSA Ready projector to be introduced to the market, is now available to custom installers and consumers for $3,999 US MSRP via authorized LG dealers.

Being the first of its kind with WiSA Ready capabilities, LG’s CineBeam model can easily connect to WiSA USB Transmitters, allowing seamless wireless audio and control communication with all WiSA Certifiedspeakers. In addition to its wireless audio capabilities, the projector boasts a wide range of projection size flexibility, offering a compact 40-inch projection size all the way to a 300-inch projection. These options allow any user to easily watch a small screen picture in a bedroom or experience larger theater viewing.

“As the latest innovation in LG's popular high-resolution projector lineup, this CineBeam model offers features and technologies that make it the perfect choice for movie lovers who are entertaining at home, said Tim Alessi, LG USA’s senior director of home entertainment product marketing. “Thanks to its large screen and WiSA Ready capabilities, the LG CineBeam AU810PB delivers immersive video and audio experiences to consumers in the comfort of their own homes including access to many of the most popular streaming sites through LG’s webOS platform.”

“It’s exciting to see LG continue to create ground-breaking products that are transforming the home entertainment experience and the CineBeam 4K UHD projector (model AU810PB) is a hallmark example,” said Tony Ostrom, President of WiSA. “We are thrilled the first-ever WiSA Ready projector is now available to complete and perfect a true movie-going experience in the home when coupled with WiSA Certified speakers from brands like Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Harman, System Audio and many others. It’s an exciting time for the consumer electronics industry and we are grateful to work with members like LG who prioritize continued innovation.”

For more information on the Association and its WiSA Ready and WiSA Certified products, visit www.wisaassociation.org.

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also ensures robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency audio while eliminating the complicated set-up of traditional audio systems. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information about Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc., please visit: www.summitwireless.com.

* WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are “ready” to transmit audio to WiSA Certified speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.

2020 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Summit Wireless Technologies and the Summit Wireless logo are trademarks of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA, WiSA Ready, and WiSA Certified are trademarks and certification marks of WiSA, LLC. Third-party trade names, trademarks and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners.



