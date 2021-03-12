The investigation concerns whether XL Fleet and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of XL Fleet Corporation ("Gannett" or the "Company")(NYSE: XL). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

On March 3, 2021, Muddy Waters published a report on the Company entitled "More SPAC Trash." Citing interviews with former employees, the Muddy Waters report asserted that XL Fleet's management systemically inflates the Company's backlog and grossly overstates XL Fleet's customer base, with at least 18 of 33 touted customers being inactive. The Muddy Waters report also alleges that the Company significantly exaggerates sales projections and overstates its technological capabilities.

On this news, XL Fleet's stock price fell $2.09 per share, or 13.1%, to close at $13.86 per share on March 3, 2021.

