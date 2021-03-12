 

Yunji to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 22, 2021

HANGZHOU, China, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yunji Inc. (“Yunji” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YJ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the market opens on Monday, March 22, 2021. The earnings release will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.yunjiglobal.com/. The Company will host a conference call on Monday, March 22, 2021, at 7:00 AM Eastern Time or 7:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time to discuss its earnings.

In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive important details for this conference including the call date and time, a unique registrant ID, and a set of participant dial-in numbers to join the conference call.

Conference ID: 1335755
Registration Link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1335755
   
The replay will be accessible through March 30, 2021 by dialing the following numbers:
   
United States Toll Free: +1-855-452-5696
International: +61-2-8199-0299
Conference ID: 1335755

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.yunjiglobal.com/.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc. is a leading social e-commerce platform in China that has pioneered a unique, membership-based model to leverage the power of social interactions. The Company's e-commerce platform offers high-quality products at attractive prices across a wide variety of categories catering to the day-to-day needs of Chinese consumers. In addition, the Company uses advanced technologies including big data and artificial intelligence to optimize user experience and incentivize members to promote the platform as well as share products with their social contacts. Through deliberate product curation, centralized merchandise sourcing, and efficient supply chain management, Yunji has established itself as a trustworthy e-commerce platform with high-quality products and exclusive membership benefits, including discounted prices. For more information, please visit https://investor.yunjiglobal.com/.

Investor Relations Contact

Yunji Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: Yunji.IR@icrinc.com
Phone: +1 (646) 224-6957

ICR, Inc.
Xinran Rao
Email: Yunji.IR@icrinc.com
Phone: +1 (646) 224-6957




