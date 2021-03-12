Yunji to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 22, 2021

HANGZHOU, China, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yunji Inc. (“Yunji” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YJ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the market opens on Monday, March 22, 2021. The earnings release will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.yunjiglobal.com/. The Company will host a conference call on Monday, March 22, 2021, at 7:00 AM Eastern Time or 7:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time to discuss its earnings.



In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive important details for this conference including the call date and time, a unique registrant ID, and a set of participant dial-in numbers to join the conference call.