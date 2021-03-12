 

Duvet Market is estimated to register a steady CAGR of more than 3% over the forecast period of 2021-2031

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.03.2021, 12:30  |  57   |   |   

NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyester is a good insulating material, cheap, and highly durable, especially when compared with feather filling or cotton duvets. Another major reason behind the popularity of polyester duvets is that these are low maintenance products. However, polyester duvets are not very popular at the residential front, because polyester fiber is hydrophobic and a chemical textile fiber that is non-renewable in nature. In order to compensate for this, micro denier polyester fibers and hollow fibers are being introduced into the market. Microfiber duvets are similar to the natural feel of feather and down duvets, yet, not as dense as them. Another important factor promoting the sales of microfiber duvets is their affordability.

Persistence_Market_Research_Logo

Growth of the travel & tourism sector growth is expected to drive sales of duvets. According to the Authority of World Travel & Tourism, the global travel & tourism industry experienced significant growth in the year 2019. The industry generated revenue of US$ 5,634 billion in the year. Growing tourism will attract significant foreign direct investments in tourism-driven countries, which will subsequently lead to the launching of several hospitality-related activities. Moreover, regional government spending is expected to increase in support of general tourism activities in these countries. It will further drive the growth of the luxury beddings segment, globally, and subsequently increase demand for duvets over the forecast period.

On the back of these factors, global sales of duvets are expected to top US$ 2 Bn in 2031. According to the report by Persistence Market Research, the duvet market is estimated to register a steady CAGR of more than 3% over the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Key Takeaways from the Study

  • The market is moderately fragmented, resulting in moderate bargaining power of customers, due to a large number of unorganized players in this space. Key market players are involved in marking their direct presence in local markets through mergers and collaborations with regional players.
  • Persistence Market Research identifies Europe as the largest market for duvets, with a share of around 43% by 2031, followed by North America, attributable to the fact that, customers across these regions have a higher spending index, and give prime importance to convenience and comfort.
  • Natural duvets dominate the market, mainly because of consumer preference for down and feather filling duvets. Synthetic duvets, especially microfiber and polyfiber duvets, are being preferred by consumers, and are likely to experience hike in demand over the forecast period.
  • By bed type, the queen size category accounts for a larger share as compared to the rest of the bed types, primarily because of the popularity of queen size beds.
  • Recording a CAGR of more than 4%, online retailing is becoming a well-liked channel for sales. Online shopping is trending due to the convenience it offers consumers and sellers. Time to market, cost-savings, and scale being the major advantages of online sales; daily used appliances have gained increased demand.
  • After initial logistic hiccups due to the onset of COVID-19, demand for essential consumer goods is soaring. A prime reason for dip in sales of duvets was due to lockdowns that affected the hospitality sector.
  • Sales of duvets across China are slated to expand, in value, at a CAGR of close to 5% from 2021 to 2031.

Get sample PDF of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/28507

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Duvet Market is estimated to register a steady CAGR of more than 3% over the forecast period of 2021-2031 NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Polyester is a good insulating material, cheap, and highly durable, especially when compared with feather filling or cotton duvets. Another major reason behind the popularity of polyester duvets is that these …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021
Infosys BPM and Newmont Corporation Extend Their Strategic Collaboration to Standardize & Digitize ...
Data Center Power Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 22 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Park Chul Whan, Senior Executive and Largest Shareholder of Kumho Petrochemical, Proposes an ...
Printed Electronics for 6G Smart Surfaces Everywhere, IDTechEx Explores
Hackers Explain Hidden Dangers of Public Wi-Fi and How to Avoid Them
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: Lord) Closes Fully Subscribed $849,996 Private Placement
CELLINK AB announces the completion of the offering of Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds ...
Cellink AB announces an offering of Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds convertible into Class B ...
SoftBank's SVF Investment Corp. 3 Announces Closing of $[320,000,000] Million Initial Public ...
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
The Esports Ecosystem On Track To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2022
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
A Veganz customer favourite is about to hit Australia: the world's first pizza with a sustainability score!
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021
Wolters Kluwer Receives SAP EMEA South Partner Excellence Award 2021 for Technology Adoption
Cryptocurrency's Expansion Garners Institutional Attention
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area