China Index Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH), (“CIH” or the “Company”), a leading real estate information and analytics service platform provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Fiscal Year 2020 Highlights

“Despite an unprecedented year, our business has kept growth and our profits were solid in the fourth quarter,” commented Yu Huang, CEO of CIH. “As we have entered 2021, we will continue to implement our focused strategy to invest in research and development to achieve sustainable and long-term growth.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenues

CIH reported total revenues of RMB182.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 8.1% from RMB168.3 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Revenues from information and analytics services (SaaS) were RMB85.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 11.4% from RMB76.8 million in the corresponding period of 2019, primarily due to an increase in number of customers.

Revenues from marketplace services were RMB96.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 5.4% from RMB91.5 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was RMB33.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, which remained stable compared to RMB33.9 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were RMB47.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, which remained stable compared to RMB47.6 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB26.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, which remained stable compared to RMB26.4 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

General and administrative expenses were RMB21.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 3.5% from RMB21.2 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Operating Income

Operating Income was RMB100.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 16.0% from RMB86.8 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB15.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, which remained stable compared to RMB15.2 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Net Income

Net income was RMB91.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 22.8% from RMB74.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Revenues

CIH reported total revenues of RMB635.9 million for 2020, an increase of 9.7% from RMB579.7 million in 2019.

Revenues from information and analytics services (SaaS) were RMB303.4 million for 2020, an increase of 13.0% from RMB268.6 million in 2019, primarily due to an increase in number of customers.

Revenues from marketplace services were RMB332.6 million for 2020, an increase of 6.9% from RMB311.1 million in 2019, primarily due to an increase in number of customers.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was RMB105.5 million for 2020, a decrease of 4.5% from RMB110.5 million in 2019.

Operating Expenses

Operating Expenses were RMB205.2 million for 2020, an increase of 13.0% from RMB181.6 million in 2019.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB112.4 million for 2020, an increase of 13.5% from RMB99.0 million in 2019, primarily due to an increase in personnel costs resulting from the growing number of selling and marketing personnel headcount.

General and administrative expenses were RMB92.8 million for 2020, an increase of 12.4% from RMB82.6 million in 2019.

Operating Income

Operating Income was RMB325.2 million for 2020, an increase of 13.1% from RMB287.6 million in 2019.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB49.1 million for 2020, an increase of 9.7% from RMB44.7 million in 2019.

Net Income

Net income was RMB294.0 million for 2020, an increase of 19.8% from RMB245.5 million in 2019.

Business Outlook

Based on current operations and market conditions, the management expects to maintain a double-digit growth momentum on its total revenue for 2021. These estimates represent management’s current and preliminary view, which are subject to change.

About CIH

CIH operates a leading real estate information and analytics service platform in China in terms of geographical coverage and volume of data points. Its services span across database, analytics, promotions and listing services for China's real estate markets. CIH serves a substantial base of real estate participants in China, including real estate developers, brokers and agents, property management companies, financial institutions and individual professionals, with an authoritative, comprehensive and seasonable collection of real estate data, complemented by a variety of powerful analytical and marketing tools. For more information about CIH, please visit http://ir.chinaindexholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “is expected to,” “anticipates,” “aim,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “are likely to,” “estimates,” “may,” “should” and similar expressions, and include, without limitation, statements regarding CIH’s future financial performance, revenue guidance, growth and growth rates, market position and continued business transformation. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond CIH’s control, which may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in CIH’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. CIH does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

CHINA INDEX HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”))

As of December 31, As of December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 280,355 214,076 Short-term investments 391,671 125,000 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 34,938 24,243 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,559 4,566 Amount due from related parties - 4,820 Total current assets 709,523 372,705 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 2,345 2,873 ROU assets 44,369 49,595 Good Will 1,744 - Total non-current assets 48,458 52,468 Total assets 757,981 425,173 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable 9,343 7,844 Income taxes payable 26,737 23,396 Deferred revenue 224,141 203,531 Amounts due to related parties 156 7,734 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 90,673 84,250 Total current liabilities 351,050 326,755 Non-current liabilities: Long-term lease liability 27,427 37,679 Other non-current liabilities 56,086 39,757 Total non-current liabilities 83,513 77,436 Total liabilities 434,563 404,191 Commitments and contingencies - - Equity Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.001 per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized for Class A and Class B in aggregate, 72,475,630 shares issued as of December 31, 2020 and 2019; outstanding shares as of December 31, 2020 and 2019: 66,411,428 and 65,762,936 500 500 Class B ordinary shares, par value US$0.001 per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized for Class A and Class B in aggregate, 23,636,706 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019 163 163 Treasury shares (42 ) (46 ) Capital deficit (126,567 ) (135,179 ) Retained earnings 449,659 155,324 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,496 220 Total ordinary shareholders’ equity 325,209 20,982 Noncontrolling interest (1,791 ) - Total shareholders’ equity 323,418 20,982 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 757,981 425,173



CHINA INDEX HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Amounts in thousands of RMB)