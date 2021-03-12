 

China Index Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.03.2021, 12:38  |  36   |   |   

BEIJING, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH), (“CIH” or the “Company”), a leading real estate information and analytics service platform provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Total revenues were RMB182.0 million, an increase of 8.1% from RMB168.3 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
  • Operating income was RMB100.8 million, an increase of 16.0% from RMB86.8 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
  • Net income was RMB91.8 million, an increase of 22.8% from RMB74.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Fiscal Year 2020 Highlights

  • Total revenues were RMB635.9 million, an increase of 9.7% from RMB579.7 million in 2019.
  • Operating income was RMB325.2 million, an increase of 13.1% from RMB287.6 million in 2019.
  • Net income was RMB294.0 million, an increase of 19.8% from RMB245.5 million in 2019.

“Despite an unprecedented year, our business has kept growth and our profits were solid in the fourth quarter,” commented Yu Huang, CEO of CIH. “As we have entered 2021, we will continue to implement our focused strategy to invest in research and development to achieve sustainable and long-term growth.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenues

CIH reported total revenues of RMB182.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 8.1% from RMB168.3 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

  • Revenues from information and analytics services (SaaS) were RMB85.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 11.4% from RMB76.8 million in the corresponding period of 2019, primarily due to an increase in number of customers.
  • Revenues from marketplace services were RMB96.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 5.4% from RMB91.5 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was RMB33.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, which remained stable compared to RMB33.9 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were RMB47.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, which remained stable compared to RMB47.6 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

  • Selling and marketing expenses were RMB26.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, which remained stable compared to RMB26.4 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB21.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 3.5% from RMB21.2 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Operating Income

Operating Income was RMB100.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 16.0% from RMB86.8 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB15.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, which remained stable compared to RMB15.2 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Net Income

Net income was RMB91.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 22.8% from RMB74.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Revenues

CIH reported total revenues of RMB635.9 million for 2020, an increase of 9.7% from RMB579.7 million in 2019.

  • Revenues from information and analytics services (SaaS) were RMB303.4 million for 2020, an increase of 13.0% from RMB268.6 million in 2019, primarily due to an increase in number of customers.
  • Revenues from marketplace services were RMB332.6 million for 2020, an increase of 6.9% from RMB311.1 million in 2019, primarily due to an increase in number of customers.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was RMB105.5 million for 2020, a decrease of 4.5% from RMB110.5 million in 2019.

Operating Expenses

Operating Expenses were RMB205.2 million for 2020, an increase of 13.0% from RMB181.6 million in 2019.

  • Selling and marketing expenses were RMB112.4 million for 2020, an increase of 13.5% from RMB99.0 million in 2019, primarily due to an increase in personnel costs resulting from the growing number of selling and marketing personnel headcount.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB92.8 million for 2020, an increase of 12.4% from RMB82.6 million in 2019.

Operating Income

Operating Income was RMB325.2 million for 2020, an increase of 13.1% from RMB287.6 million in 2019.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB49.1 million for 2020, an increase of 9.7% from RMB44.7 million in 2019.

Net Income

Net income was RMB294.0 million for 2020, an increase of 19.8% from RMB245.5 million in 2019.

Business Outlook

Based on current operations and market conditions, the management expects to maintain a double-digit growth momentum on its total revenue for 2021. These estimates represent management’s current and preliminary view, which are subject to change.

Conference Call Information

CIH’s management team will host a conference call on March 12, 2021 at 7:00 AM U.S. ET (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time). The dial-in details for the live conference call are:

International Toll: +65 67135600
Toll-Free/Local Toll:  
United States +1 877-440-9253 / +1 631-460-7472
Hong Kong +852 800-906-603 / +852 3018-6773
Mainland China +86 800-820-5506 / +86 400-120-0948
Direct Event Passcode 1578624#

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode (1578624#) and unique registrant ID. Get prompted 10 min prior to the start of the conference. Enter the Direct Event Passcode above (1578624#), and your unique Registrant ID, followed by the pound or hash (#) sign to join the call.

Direct Event online registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1853648

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call from 10:00 AM ET on March 12, 2021 through 08:59 AM ET March 20, 2021. The dial-in details for the telephone replay are:

International Toll: +61 2-8199-0299
Toll-Free/Local Toll:  
United States +1 855-452-5696 / +1 646-254-3697
Hong Kong +852 800-963-117 / +852 3051-2780
Mainland China +86 400-602-2065 / +86 800-870-0206
Conference ID: 1853648

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.chinaindexholdings.com.

About CIH

CIH operates a leading real estate information and analytics service platform in China in terms of geographical coverage and volume of data points. Its services span across database, analytics, promotions and listing services for China's real estate markets. CIH serves a substantial base of real estate participants in China, including real estate developers, brokers and agents, property management companies, financial institutions and individual professionals, with an authoritative, comprehensive and seasonable collection of real estate data, complemented by a variety of powerful analytical and marketing tools. For more information about CIH, please visit http://ir.chinaindexholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “is expected to,” “anticipates,” “aim,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “are likely to,” “estimates,” “may,” “should” and similar expressions, and include, without limitation, statements regarding CIH’s future financial performance, revenue guidance, growth and growth rates, market position and continued business transformation. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond CIH’s control, which may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in CIH’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. CIH does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Jessie Yang
Investor Relations
Email: CIH-IR@fang.com

CHINA INDEX HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”))

    As of December 31,     As of December 31,  
    2020      2019  
             
ASSETS            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   280,355     214,076  
Short-term investments   391,671     125,000  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts   34,938     24,243  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   2,559     4,566  
Amount due from related parties   -     4,820  
Total current assets   709,523     372,705  
             
Non-current assets:            
Property and equipment, net   2,345     2,873  
ROU assets   44,369     49,595  
Good Will   1,744     -  
Total non-current assets   48,458     52,468  
             
Total assets   757,981     425,173  
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT            
Current liabilities:          
Accounts payable   9,343     7,844  
Income taxes payable   26,737     23,396  
Deferred revenue   224,141     203,531  
Amounts due to related parties   156     7,734  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   90,673     84,250  
Total current liabilities   351,050     326,755  
             
Non-current liabilities:            
Long-term lease liability   27,427     37,679  
Other non-current liabilities   56,086     39,757  
Total non-current liabilities   83,513     77,436  
             
Total liabilities   434,563     404,191  
             
Commitments and contingencies   -     -  
             
Equity            
Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.001 per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized for Class A and Class B in aggregate, 72,475,630 shares issued as of December 31, 2020 and 2019; outstanding shares as of December 31, 2020 and 2019: 66,411,428 and 65,762,936   500     500  
Class B ordinary shares, par value US$0.001 per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized for Class A and Class B in aggregate, 23,636,706 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019   163     163  
Treasury shares   (42 )   (46 )
Capital deficit   (126,567 )   (135,179 )
Retained earnings   449,659     155,324  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   1,496     220  
Total ordinary shareholders’ equity   325,209     20,982  
Noncontrolling interest   (1,791 )   -  
Total shareholders’ equity   323,418     20,982  
             
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   757,981     425,173  
             


CHINA INDEX HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Amounts in thousands of RMB)

  Three Months Ended
December 31
 		  Year Ended
December 31
  2020     2019     2020     2019  
Revenues 181,967     168,291     635,910     579,650  
Cost of revenues (33,359 )   (33,940 )   (105,528 )   (110,492 )
Gross profit 148,608     134,351     530,382     469,158  
                       
Operating expenses:                      
Selling and marketing expenses (25,969 )   (26,370 )   (112,414 )   (99,020 )
General and administrative expenses (21,889 )   (21,160 )   (92,818 )   (82,615 )
                       
Operating income 100,750     86,821     325,150     287,523  
Interest income 354     710     1,625     2,200  
Change in fair value of securities 1,359     1,786     1,359     (1,152 )
Investment income 3,092     714     8,983     714  
Government grants 1,372     17     5,997     903  
                       
Income before income taxes 106,927     90,048     343,114     290,188  
Income tax expenses (15,150 )   (15,288 )   (49,079 )   (44,737 )
                       
Net income 91,777     74,760     294,035     245,451  
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (304 )   -     (304 )   -  
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 92,081     74,760     294,339     245,451  
                       
Other comprehensive income                      
Unrealized holding gains on short-term investments, net of RMB451 and 107 income taxes for the periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 2,556     607     7,900     607  
Less: Reclassification adjustment for gains on short-term investments realized in net income, net of RMB464 and 107 income taxes for the periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (2,628 )   (607 )   (7,636 )   (607 )
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of nil income taxes 943     21     1,012     (7 )
                       
Total comprehensive income 92,648     74,781     295,311     245,444  
Total comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders 92,952     74,781     295,615     245,444  
             
Earnings per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:  
Basic 1.02     0.83     3.28     2.74  
Diluted 1.02     0.83     3.27     2.73  
Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding:  
Basic 90,048,134     89,739,655      89,842,465     89,739,655  
Diluted 90,162,622     90,133,853      89,930,473     89,770,212  



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

China Index Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results BEIJING, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH), (“CIH” or the “Company”), a leading real estate information and analytics service platform provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Entera Bio Ltd Announces Positive Topline EB613 Phase 2 Biomarker Data
Aeterna Zentaris Continues to Demonstrate Pipeline Expansion – Announces the Initiation of Its ...
ING publishes 2020 Annual Report
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Khiron Life Sciences Corp. To Present At The Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Zealand Pharma: on Track for Potential First Product Launch and Establishing Commercial Operations in the United ...
Norsk Hydro: Annual report 2020 - Emerging stronger from an extraordinary year
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders of QMX Gold ...
Titel
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
China Index Holdings to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on March 12, 2021