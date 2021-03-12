 

DGAP-News Tele Columbus AG: Kublai exceeds minimum acceptance threshold prior to end of acceptance period

DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Offer/Statement
Tele Columbus AG: Kublai exceeds minimum acceptance threshold prior to end of acceptance period

Public takeover offer to Tele Columbus

Kublai exceeds minimum acceptance threshold prior to end of acceptance period

- Minimum acceptance threshold of 50 percent has been exceeded

- Acceptance period ends on 15 March, additional acceptance period expected to start on 19 March and end on 1 April 2021

- Closing of takeover offer expected in second quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals

Berlin, 12 March 2021. Tele Columbus AG (ISIN: DE000TCAG172, WKN: TCAG17), one of Germany's leading fiber network operators, has reached a key milestone in the public takeover offer by Kublai GmbH today. Kublai, backed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, announced that the takeover offer has been accepted for a total of 26,008,675 shares on 11 March 2021, corresponding to a stake of about 20.39 percent in Tele Columbus. Together with the 29.90 percent stake held by United Internet, which will be contributed upon completion of the offer, Kublai will hold at least 50.29 percent in Tele Columbus after the offer. The required minimum acceptance threshold of 50 percent plus one share has thus been exceeded prior to the end of the acceptance period on 15 March 2021.

"We are pleased to have reached this important milestone and are now working together with Kublai towards the closing of the transaction. We are thereby paving the way for the strategy implementation, debt reduction and further fiber expansion," says Dr. Daniel Ritz, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tele Columbus AG.

After the minimum acceptance threshold has been reached, the takeover offer can be closed as soon as the acceptance period and the additional acceptance period have expired and the outstanding regulatory approvals are granted. These approvals are expected in mid-April. In this case, the capital increase in the amount of EUR 475 million, which has been approved at the extraordinary general meeting on 20 January 2021, could still be carried out in May. The Rights Offering is guaranteed by Kublai. The promised equity capital will enable Tele Columbus to reduce its debt and to implement the Fiber Champion Strategy, which includes high investments in fiber expansion.

