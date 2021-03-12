 

Novus Capital Appoints Two New Board Advisors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.03.2021, 13:00  |  31   |   |   

Novus Capital, a company focused on sustainability and social equity through technological innovation, announces two new Board Advisors: Lacy M. Johnson and Ittai Kidron.

“Novus Capital’s Board and Board Advisors play a vital role in guiding our partners through strategic, operational and regulatory considerations,” said Bob Laikin, co-founder of Novus Capital. “Lacy and Ittai bring a depth of experience, and we’re proud to welcome them.”

Lacy M. Johnson is a partner in Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP’s Public Affairs Strategies Group and partner-in-charge of the firm’s Washington D.C. office. He is a preeminent senior lawyer, having served on the Biden-Harris transition team, and was a member of Vice President Harris’s Midwest Finance team. He is a trusted adviser and supporter of many Congressional Black Caucus (CBD) leaders and members. In addition, Mr. Johnson has served as a director of Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) since 2016 and a director of Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) since 2019.

“I’m impressed by Novus’s commitment to social equity and inclusion, and I look forward to further guiding future endeavors in this area,” Johnson said.

Ittai Kidron is Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Analytics, Collaboration, Security and Infrastructure Software at Oppenheimer and Co. Inc. In this role, Ittai has received several awards earning him top recognition for his stock-picking capabilities. He was among the first to implement environmental, social, and governance (ESG) ratings throughout his coverage universe. Prior to Oppenheimer, Ittai was an investment banker at Bear Stearns covering the telecommunications industry. He began his career at KPMG as an auditor. Ittai holds an MBA with Highest Honors from the University of Chicago and a BA in accounting and economics with Honors from the Tel Aviv University in Israel. He served for three years in the Israeli Defense Forces as a senior investigator in the Military Police.

“ESG will be an increasingly salient component of doing business in the coming years,” Kidron said. “It’s thrilling to see the ways enterprise can drive development in these areas, and I’m proud to share my experience with Novus Capital and its partners.”

Novus Capital successfully merged its first special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Novus Capital Corporation, into AppHarvest (NASDAQ: APPH) on January 29, 2021. AppHarvest is an applied technology company building some of the world’s largest indoor farms in Appalachia. The company combines conventional agricultural techniques with leading-edge technology and is addressing key issues including access for all to nutritious food, sustainable farming, building a home-grown food supply and increasing investment in Appalachia.

Bob Laikin, Larry Paulson, Hersch Klaff, Jeff Foster, Ron Sznaider and Heather Goodman of Novus Capital launched its second SPAC, Novus Capital Corporation II, (NYSE: NXU.U) on February 3, 2021. The SPAC raised $287.5 million during its IPO. It is now focused on identifying a potential acquisition in the sustainable smart technology and ESG space.

About Novus Capital

Novus Capital is a company focused on sustainability, ESG and social equity through technological innovation. The company is led by Robert J. Laikin, Larry Paulson and Jeffrey Foster, who have significant hands-on experience helping high-tech companies optimize their existing and new growth initiatives by exploiting insights from rich data assets and intellectual property that already exist within most high-tech companies. Novus Capital recently listed its second special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Novus Capital Corporation II (NYSE: NXU.U), on February 3, 2021.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novus Capital Appoints Two New Board Advisors Novus Capital, a company focused on sustainability and social equity through technological innovation, announces two new Board Advisors: Lacy M. Johnson and Ittai Kidron. “Novus Capital’s Board and Board Advisors play a vital role in guiding our …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FCC Approves Transfer of Licenses Related to AVANGRID’s Proposed PNM Resources Merger
Wells Fargo Asset Management Wins Five Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
FalconStor Enhances Cloud-Based Data Protection Solution with Massive Expansion of Capabilities, ...
CI Financial to Acquire New York-Based RIA Barrett Asset Management
Janus Henderson Wins Four Lipper Awards for US Funds
T-Mobile Outlines Supercharged Plan for Un-carrier to Further Extend Lead Throughout the 5G Era ...
Lower Manhattan’s Soaring 77 Greenwich Street Achieves Significant Construction Milestone
AeroVironment Secures $5.9 Million Puma 3 AE Unmanned Aircraft Systems Foreign Military Sales ...
Luminar Unveils Industry’s First Full-Stack Autonomous System for Series Production with Zenseact
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
Novus Capital Announces Appointment of Three New Board Advisors