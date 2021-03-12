APi Group Confirms Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release
APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) (“APG”, “APi” or the “Company”) today confirmed that it intends to release its financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2020 before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. The Company also provided initial expectations for timing of 2021 anticipated results.
Russ Becker, APi’s President and Chief Executive Officer stated: “I am proud of how our team has remained focused on serving customers safely and efficiently despite recent challenging weather conditions in several of our regions combined with navigating the ongoing pandemic. As we said on February 15, 2021, we expect that adjusted net revenues for 2021 will range between $3,650 to $3,750 million. We believe that adjusted EBITDA for 2021 will range between $405 and $419 million. As we move through the back half of the year and have greater visibility regarding COVID-19, weather impacts, and other variables that impact our business, we will provide updated financial expectations.
We remain focused on capitalizing on opportunities in front of us. The recent influx of approximately $230 million of cash proceeds from the exercise of outstanding warrants combined with the $515 million on our balance sheet as of the end of 2020 provides us with significant liquidity, in order of focus, for opportunistic M&A, stock buybacks and debt repayment. We look forward to providing an update on our fourth quarter earnings call on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.”
Initial Guidance for 2021
APi will hold a webcast/dial-in conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Participants on the call will include Russ Becker, President and Chief Executive Officer; Tom Lydon, Chief Financial Officer; and James E. Lillie and Sir Martin E. Franklin, Co-Chairs.
|
