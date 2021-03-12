 

Holley, the Largest Performance Automotive Aftermarket Platform, to Become Public Company

Holley, the largest and fastest growing platform in the enthusiast branded performance automotive aftermarket category (“Holley” or the “Company”), and Empower Ltd. (NYSE: EMPW) (“Empower”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement that will result in Holley becoming a publicly listed company on the NYSE under the new ticker symbol “HLLY”.

Empower’s management team is led by Matt Rubel, Chief Executive Officer and Graham Clempson, President. Holley is controlled by Sentinel Capital Partners, L.L.C. ("Sentinel"), one of the nation’s leading midmarket private equity firms, who will remain the Company’s largest shareholder upon closing. Holley’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Tomlinson, and the current management team will continue to lead the combined company, while Mr. Rubel is expected to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Founded in 1903, Holley is a leading designer, marketer, and manufacturer of high performance automotive aftermarket products, featuring the largest portfolio of iconic brands serving car and truck enthusiasts. Holley’s brands are woven into the fabric of car culture in the United States, covering electronic fuel injection (Holley EFI), electronic tuning (APR, DiabloSport, Edge and Superchips), electronic ignition (MSD and ACCEL), carburetion (Holley), exhaust (Flowmaster and Hooker), safety (Simpson and Stilo) and other product categories. Holley’s omni-channel go-to-market strategy reaches enthusiasts wherever they choose to shop, including high-growth direct-to-consumer and e-commerce channels.

Holley’s net sales are estimated at $583 million for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020, representing year-over-year growth of more than 25% and fueling solid estimated pro forma EBITDA margins of over 25% and strong free cash flow.

“Holley was built by automotive enthusiasts for automotive enthusiasts, a passionate and active market that spends on the products that they love. Today’s announcement marks the beginning of the next chapter of Holley’s journey to fuel our customers’ automotive passion,” said Mr. Tomlinson. “We’re excited to team up with Empower to deliver on our mission to bring innovation and inspiration to automotive enthusiasts. With our flexible capital structure, we expect to accelerate growth across existing products and channels, as well as continue to pursue attractive opportunities in adjacent categories, both organically through developing innovative new products and making strategic acquisitions.”

Wertpapier


