AMTD International Partnered with 36Kr and Xiaomi to Announce a Joint Venture - AK73 Capital to Build Full Lifecyle Service Platform for New Economy Enterprises

AMTD International Inc. (“AMTD International” or “Company”) (NYSE: HKIB; SGX: HKB), a NYSE and SGX-ST dual-listed company, a subsidiary of AMTD Group Company Limited (“AMTD Group”), a leading comprehensive financial services conglomerate, today announced the establishment of a joint venture, AK73 Capital, with a fellow subsidiary, AMTD Digital Inc. (together with AMTD International and AMTD Group, collectively “AMTD”), 36Kr (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent and pioneering service platform for China’s new economy participants, Airstar Digital, the FinTech subsidiary of Xiaomi Corporation, through AM Capital, a joint venture in fund management with AMTD International , and Mr. Calvin Choi. AK73 Capital aims to establish a full life-cycle service platform for China's new economy enterprises, supporting and empowering the next generation of new economy leaders to capitalize on the tremendous opportunities in dynamic global capital markets.

AK73 Capital is committed to offering one-stop professional services to address the multifaceted needs of new economy companies and entrepreneurs. Leveraging in-depth analytic research and digital content creation, AK73 Capital is committed to a mission to connect new economy companies with strategic resources and quality capital. Its service offerings include strategic consulting, data analytics and insights, branding management, ecosystem building, and capital market services. AK73 Capital strives to empower new economy companies and entrepreneurs to expand their business boundaries, extend their value chain, improve their value proposition, and help groom the next generation of leading new economy companies, as well as bringing China's new economy sectors’ innovative power and growth miracles in front of the whole world.

Mr. Calvin Choi, Chairman of AMTD Group commented, “As Asia’s leading comprehensive financial services conglomerate, AMTD had in the past few years helped and supported many China's leading new economy companies in their IPOs and other financing transactions through the international capital markets including Hong Kong and U.S. We are very keen to combine our unique resources, SpiderNet ecosystem network, and unparalleled experience accumulated, through our partnership with 36Kr and Airstar Digital, to further empower the next generation of technology and innovative communities in China, best equip the Chinese business leaders of tomorrow to create new paradigm of business formats and exposures, and grow together to create a better world.”