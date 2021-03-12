 

Motorsport Games to Increase its Ownership Interest in 704 Games

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.03.2021, 13:00  |  41   |   |   

On Per Share Basis, Not Meaningful This Year, Then Accretive

MIAMI, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with PlayFast Games, LLC, a minority stockholder in 704Games Company, to acquire PlayFast Games LLC’s entire ownership in 704Games Company.

While expected to be accretive in future years to the net (loss) income per share of Motorsport Games on a per share basis, the transaction is not expected to have any meaningful per share impact to Motorsport Games this year. However, beginning in 2022, the transaction is expected to be accretive to the net (loss) income per share of Motorsport Games.

The transaction will also completely settle and release, without admitting fault or liability by any party, all claims that PlayFast, as a minority stockholder of 704Games, could allege or assert against Motorsport Games.

Details of the transaction include:

  • Motorsport Games intends to acquire the 30,903 shares of common stock of 704Games owned by PlayFast, which represents approximately 7.6% of the outstanding common stock of 704Games, in exchange for
    • 366,541 newly issued shares of Class A common stock of Motorsport Games (representing approximately 3.4% of the currently outstanding shares); and
    • cash in an amount to be determined based on the share price of Motorsport Games over the last ten trading days of this month.
  • The total transaction with PlayFast for cash and shares is valued at approximately $10.75 million, based on the closing price on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
  • The transaction is subject to customary conditions to closing and is expected to be completed on April 1, 2021.
  • Upon closing of the transaction, Motorsport Games would increase its ownership interest in 704Games from approximately 82.2% to 89.9%.

Brian France, the former CEO and Chairman of NASCAR and one of the principal investors in PlayFast commented as following: “As an investor in 704Games prior to Motorsport Games acquiring over 50% of 704Games in 2018, it is evident to me that Motorsport Games’ involvement has substantially improved all aspects of 704Games. Without a doubt, they have added substantial strategic and financial value to help our NASCAR gaming and esport franchise flourish. My decision today to become a long-term strategic investor in Motorsport Games has purpose not only in helping them scale NASCAR gaming and esport business, but also in expanding all of Motorsport Games’ official franchises and licenses. As a motorsport industry insider, I know well what it takes to generate shareholder value in this ever-changing industry, particularly in the high growth esport segment. I am delighted to become an investor in Motorsport Games.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Motorsport Games to Increase its Ownership Interest in 704 Games On Per Share Basis, Not Meaningful This Year, Then AccretiveMIAMI, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Entera Bio Ltd Announces Positive Topline EB613 Phase 2 Biomarker Data
Aeterna Zentaris Continues to Demonstrate Pipeline Expansion – Announces the Initiation of Its ...
ING publishes 2020 Annual Report
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Khiron Life Sciences Corp. To Present At The Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Zealand Pharma: on Track for Potential First Product Launch and Establishing Commercial Operations in the United ...
Norsk Hydro: Annual report 2020 - Emerging stronger from an extraordinary year
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders of QMX Gold ...
Titel
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
Motorsport Games Enters Into Binding Term Sheet to Acquire Developer Studio397 and its rFactor 2 Simulation Platform
25.02.21
Motorsport Games Announces Traxion, the New Online Home for Racing Games and Esports
19.02.21
Motorsport Games Announces Expansion Into Karting
16.02.21
Motorsport Games, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 24, 2021