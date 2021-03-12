Bitfarms Ltd. Engages CORE IR for Investor Relations, Public Relations and Shareholder Communications Services

CORE IR will focus on expanding market awareness for Bitfarms and conveying the Company's business model and growth strategies to the institutional and retail investment communities. CORE IR, a boutique investor and public relations strategic advisory firm based in New York and other U.S. financial districts, specializes in leveraging the most effective investment, growth, and exposure strategies for small to mid-sized companies through an integrated approach to relationship development and corporate communications.

TORONTO, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. ("Bitfarms" or the "Company") (TSXV: BITF / OTC: BFARF), one of the largest, oldest and most cost-effective publicly traded bitcoin mining operations in the world, today announces it has retained CORE IR, a leading investor relations, public relations and strategic advisory firm, to assist the Company with investor relations, public relations and shareholder communications services.

“Recognizing CORE IR’s high level capital markets experience and investor network reach in the U.S., we believe CORE IR is a perfect fit for our company at this exciting time of shareholder value creation and growth potential,” said Bitfarms CEO Emiliano Grodzki.

“CORE IR is a great fit for Bitfarms and we are very pleased to have the opportunity to work with management in executing our comprehensive approach to help the Company expand its outreach and engagement strategies. We look forward assisting the Company in achieving its corporate goals,” added CORE IR President and Co-Founder Scott Gordon.

CORE IR has been engaged at a rate of US$15,000 per month for an initial term of twelve months and thereafter may be extended by mutual agreement or terminated earlier by a party with 30 days written notice after 6 months of service. CORE IR has also agreed to a one-time grant of 15,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") exercisable at a price of C$6.35 per share for a period of two years. The Options will be subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and will vest as to 25% on each three-month anniversary of the Effective Date. The options due and issuable pursuant to this agreement are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Other than the options, neither CORE IR nor any of its directors, officers or employees have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Bitfarms or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.