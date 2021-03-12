 

Aravive to Present Phase 1b Data Evaluating AVB-500 in Platinum Resistant Ovarian Cancer at 2021 Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting

HOUSTON, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq:ARAV), a clinical-stage oncology company developing transformative therapeutics, today announced that updated data from its Phase 1b trial evaluating AVB-500 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) will be presented at the 2021 Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer. Additionally, a trial in progress poster will be presented on an open label Phase 1/2 investigator-sponsored trial of AVB-500 in combination with durvalumab in patients with platinum resistant, recurrent epithelial ovarian cancer. The meeting is being held virtually on March 19-25, 2021.

Oral Presentation Details:
       
Title:     Phase 1 Study of GAS6/AXL Inhibitor (AVB-500) in Recurrent, Platinum Resistant Ovarian Carcinoma
       
Presenter:     Katherine Fuh, MD, Associate Professor in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Washington University School of Medicine
       
Date:     March 19, 2021
       
Time:     2:35 PM CT
       
Session:     Scientific Plenary I: Innovation and Progress in Gynecologic Oncology
       
Poster Presentation Details:
       
Title:     Phase I/II study of AVB-S6-500 in Combination with Durvalumab (MEDI4736) in Patients with Platinum-Resistant, Recurrent Epithelial Ovarian Cancer
       
Authors:     Emily Hinchcliff, Shannon N. Westin, Virginia Bayer, Weiyi Peng, Linghua Wang, Bryan Fellman, Ying Yuan, Anil Sood, Karen Lu, Amir Jazaeri
       
Date:     March 19-25, 2021
       
Time:     8:00 PM – 11:00 PM CT
       
Session:     TiP Poster Session

“Results from the Phase 1b trial evaluating AVB-500 in PROC, for which new treatment options are urgently needed, are very encouraging in light of the improved progression free survival and duration of response, coupled with the tolerable safety profile,” said Reshma Rangwala, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Aravive. “We remain focused on advancing the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 trial of AVB-500 to address the unmet needs of patients with ovarian cancer.”        

