 

Milestone Scientific to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

ROSELAND, N.J., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provides virtually painless and precise injections, today announced that Arjan Haverhals, CEO of Wand Dental and President of Milestone Scientific, will be presenting at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit on March 24th.

Event   Q1 Investor Summit
Date March 23-25th, 2021
Presentation       March 24th @ 11:00AM ET
Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zq3yW7kuQouOPE28oFuSvw

About The Investor Summit
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors. 

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com 

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a biomedical technology research and development company that patents, designs, develops and commercializes innovative diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. Milestone's computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. Milestone’s proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing technology is our technology platform that advances the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions for local anesthesia for subcutaneous drug delivery, with specific applications for cosmetic botulinum toxin injections, epidural space identification in regional anesthesia procedures and intra-articular joint injections. For more information please visit our website: www.milestonescientific.com. 

Contact: 
Brittney Blocker at brittney@investorsummitgroup.com

Wire Service Contact
InvestorWire (IW)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@InvestorWire.com

Contact:
David Waldman or Natalya Rudman
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Email: mlss@crescendo-ir.com
Tel: 212-671-1020




Wertpapier


