Milestone Scientific to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

ROSELAND, N.J., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provides virtually painless and precise injections, today announced that Arjan Haverhals, CEO of Wand Dental and President of Milestone Scientific, will be presenting at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit on March 24th.



Event Q1 Investor Summit Date March 23-25th, 2021 Presentation March 24th @ 11:00AM ET Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zq3yW7kuQouOPE28oFuSvw

About The Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.