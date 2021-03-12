First Majestic Announces Acquisition of Jerritt Canyon Mine in Nevada, USA

All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Majestic Silver Corp. ("First Majestic") (TSX:FR) (NYSE:AG) (Frankfurt:FMV) and Sprott Mining Inc. ("Sprott Mining") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive agreement (the "Share Purchase Agreement") whereby First Majestic will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Jerritt Canyon Canada Ltd. ("Jerritt Canyon") from Sprott Mining (the "Acquisition") for $470 million in shares of First Majestic plus 5 million First Majestic share purchase warrants. Concurrent with the Acquisition, Eric Sprott, President of Sprott Mining, will complete a $30 million private placement investment in First Majestic.



Jerritt Canyon owns and operates the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine located in Elko County, Nevada. Jerritt Canyon was discovered in 1972 and has been in production since 1981 having produced over 9.5 million ounces of gold over its 40-year production history. The mine currently operates as an underground mine and has one of three permitted gold processing plants in Nevada that uses roasting in its treatment of ore. This processing plant has a capacity of 4,500 tonnes per day (“tpd”) and is currently operating at an average rate of approximately 2,200 tpd due to limited ore production from two underground mines. The property consists of a large, underexplored land package consisting of 30,821 hectares (119 square miles). In 2020, Jerritt Canyon produced 112,749 ounces of gold at a cash cost of US$1,289 per ounce. First Majestic has identified several opportunities to enhance both the cost and production profile of Jerritt Canyon as well as near-term brownfield potential between the SSX and Smith mines and long-term property wide exploration potential.

Together with First Majestic's existing three operating silver mines in Mexico, the combined company will be a premier North American silver and gold producer with expected pro forma annualized attributable production of 30 to 33 million silver equivalent ounces based on historical production rates. With a strong balance sheet and liquidity profile and a diversified portfolio of three producing silver mines in Mexico, and one gold mine in Nevada, the combined company is expected to continue generating strong free cash flow and industry leading exposure to silver and gold prices.