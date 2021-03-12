Menē Inc. Announces Debt Retirement

The Debt Retirement represents the Company’s full repayment and retirement of its remaining term loan indebtedness to the Lender. The Debt Retirement improves working capital for a loan which was due on March 8, 2021. The Company appreciates the support and confidence of the Lender in the Company’s management and direction.

TORONTO, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Menē Inc. (TSX-V:MENE) (US:MENEF) (“Menē” or the “Company”), an online 24 karat jewelry brand, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a debt retirement agreement with a private institutional lender (the “ Lender ”). Pursuant to the debt retirement agreement the Company will, subject to receipt of approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, issue an aggregate of 9,920,635 common shares for deemed consideration of $5,000,000 ($0.504 per common share), and make a cash payment of CAD$5,057,500 (together with any accrued and unpaid interest to the date of completion of the debt retirement transaction), in consideration for the retirement of a total of $10,057,500 in principal and accrued liabilities owing to the Lender (the “ Debt Retirement ”).

All securities to be issued pursuant to the Debt Retirement will be subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period from the closing date. The Debt Retirement is subject to all necessary regulatory approvals including from the TSX Venture Exchange.

“We are grateful to one of our first institutional investors for supporting Menē’s growth in our early days of business with a transformational $20 million gold backed loan. That capital allowed Menē to scale our business and grow our customer base with minimal dilution to shareholders. With this repayment, Menē has significantly improved its balance sheet and has welcomed a strategic investor into our equity capital structure. Menē is now well positioned to deliver sustainable growth to shareholders into 2021 and 2022 without the need to raise additional equity or debt capital. Our remaining outstanding debt is owed to Goldmoney Inc. which is strategically aligned with our long-term objectives,” said Roy Sebag, Founder and CEO of Goldmoney Inc.

About Menē Inc.



Menē crafts pure 24 karat gold and platinum jewelry that is transparently sold by gram weight. Through mene.com, customers may buy jewelry, monitor the value of their collection over time, and sell or exchange their pieces by gram weight at prevailing market prices. Menē was founded by Roy Sebag and Diana Widmaier-Picasso with a mission to restore the relationship between jewelry and savings. Menē empowers consumers by marrying innovative technology, timeless design, and pure precious metals to create pieces which endure as a store of value.