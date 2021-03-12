 

Menē Inc. Announces Debt Retirement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.03.2021, 13:00  |  55   |   |   

TORONTO, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Menē Inc. (TSX-V:MENE) (US:MENEF) (“Menē” or the “Company”), an online 24 karat jewelry brand, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a debt retirement agreement with a private institutional lender (the “Lender”). Pursuant to the debt retirement agreement the Company will, subject to receipt of approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, issue an aggregate of 9,920,635 common shares for deemed consideration of $5,000,000 ($0.504 per common share), and make a cash payment of CAD$5,057,500 (together with any accrued and unpaid interest to the date of completion of the debt retirement transaction), in consideration for the retirement of a total of $10,057,500 in principal and accrued liabilities owing to the Lender (the “Debt Retirement”).

The Debt Retirement represents the Company’s full repayment and retirement of its remaining term loan indebtedness to the Lender. The Debt Retirement improves working capital for a loan which was due on March 8, 2021. The Company appreciates the support and confidence of the Lender in the Company’s management and direction.

All securities to be issued pursuant to the Debt Retirement will be subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period from the closing date. The Debt Retirement is subject to all necessary regulatory approvals including from the TSX Venture Exchange.

“We are grateful to one of our first institutional investors for supporting Menē’s growth in our early days of business with a transformational $20 million gold backed loan. That capital allowed Menē to scale our business and grow our customer base with minimal dilution to shareholders. With this repayment, Menē has significantly improved its balance sheet and has welcomed a strategic investor into our equity capital structure. Menē is now well positioned to deliver sustainable growth to shareholders into 2021 and 2022 without the need to raise additional equity or debt capital. Our remaining outstanding debt is owed to Goldmoney Inc. which is strategically aligned with our long-term objectives,” said Roy Sebag, Founder and CEO of Goldmoney Inc.

About Menē Inc.

Menē crafts pure 24 karat gold and platinum jewelry that is transparently sold by gram weight. Through mene.com, customers may buy jewelry, monitor the value of their collection over time, and sell or exchange their pieces by gram weight at prevailing market prices. Menē was founded by Roy Sebag and Diana Widmaier-Picasso with a mission to restore the relationship between jewelry and savings. Menē empowers consumers by marrying innovative technology, timeless design, and pure precious metals to create pieces which endure as a store of value.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Menē Inc. Announces Debt Retirement TORONTO, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Menē Inc. (TSX-V:MENE) (US:MENEF) (“Menē” or the “Company”), an online 24 karat jewelry brand, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a debt retirement agreement with a private institutional …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Entera Bio Ltd Announces Positive Topline EB613 Phase 2 Biomarker Data
Aeterna Zentaris Continues to Demonstrate Pipeline Expansion – Announces the Initiation of Its ...
ING publishes 2020 Annual Report
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Khiron Life Sciences Corp. To Present At The Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Zealand Pharma: on Track for Potential First Product Launch and Establishing Commercial Operations in the United ...
Norsk Hydro: Annual report 2020 - Emerging stronger from an extraordinary year
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders of QMX Gold ...
Titel
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
15
MENE - 24 Karat Gold und Platin Schmuck