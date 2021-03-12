SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Brenntag AG - Strong FCF generation, exceeds EUR1bn for the first time; HOLD

Brenntag reported better results in 2020, with its EBITDA beating consensus and management guidance, on the back of accelerated performance and restructuring benefits in Q4.

Brenntag AG

Chemicals

Market Cap EUR 10.7bn

HOLD, PT EUR 70.00 (upside 1%)

Brenntag reported better results in 2020, with its EBITDA beating consensus and management guidance, on the back of accelerated performance and restructuring benefits in Q4. Except North America, which remained soft due to persistent weakness in the oil and gas industry, all regions performed well, with strong double-digit increases in EBITDA. The targeted savings (EUR 220m in annual contributions to operating EBITDA from 2023) from its restructuring initiatives in the next two years is a driving factor. However, given its rich valuation, we maintain our HOLD recommendation albeit with an increased price target to EUR 70.00 (old EUR 60.50).

