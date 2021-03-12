 

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.03.2021, 13:21  |  33   |   |   

SYRACUSE, N.Y., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (“Carrols” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TAST) today announced that as a material inducement to enter into employment with the Company on February 15, 2021, the Company granted an inducement award of 250,000 restricted shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Inducement Award”) to Carl Hauch, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company on March 12, 2021, which vests as follows: (a) 34% of the Inducement Award will vest on the first anniversary of the date of grant, (b) 33% of the Inducement Award will vest on the second anniversary of the date of grant and (c) 33% of the Inducement Award will vest on the third anniversary of the date of grant. Vesting of the shares of restricted stock is conditioned upon Mr. Hauch's continued employment with the Company and is subject to acceleration upon certain events. The Inducement Award was granted in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and approved by the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors.

About the Company

Carrols is one of the largest restaurant franchisees in the United States, and currently operates approximately 1,075 restaurants. It is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the United States, currently operating 1,010 BURGER KING restaurants and also operating 65 POPEYES restaurants. It has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. For more information on Carrols, please visit the company's website at www.carrols.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained in this news release, the matters addressed are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, written, oral or otherwise made, represent Carrols' expectation or belief concerning future events. Without limiting the foregoing, these statements are often identified by the words "may", "might", "believes", "thinks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends" or similar expressions. In addition, expressions of our strategies, intentions, plans or guidance are also forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond our control. Investors are referred to the full discussion of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of COVID-19 on Carrols’ business, as included in Carrols' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations:
Raphael Gross
203-682-8253
investorrelations@carrols.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4) SYRACUSE, N.Y., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (“Carrols” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TAST) today announced that as a material inducement to enter into employment with the Company on February 15, 2021, the Company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Entera Bio Ltd Announces Positive Topline EB613 Phase 2 Biomarker Data
Aeterna Zentaris Continues to Demonstrate Pipeline Expansion – Announces the Initiation of Its ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Khiron Life Sciences Corp. To Present At The Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Zealand Pharma: on Track for Potential First Product Launch and Establishing Commercial Operations in the United ...
Norsk Hydro: Annual report 2020 - Emerging stronger from an extraordinary year
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders of QMX Gold ...
Sanofi and Translate Bio initiate Phase 1/2 clinical trial of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Titel
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020
17.02.21
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 3, 2021