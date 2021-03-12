Frameless Brushless DC Motors Market to expand at over 4% CAGR through 2031

NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global sales of frameless brushless DC motors are set to be valued at US$ 11.73 Bn in 2021, with stable long-term projections, according to latest insights from Persistence Market Research. The report estimates the market to expand at over 4% CAGR through 2031. Demand is especially high for use in industrial drives and the automotive industry, with the inner core motor winding type accounting for around two-third of overall sales. South Asia & Pacific leads the global frameless brushless DC motor market, followed by North America and Europe.